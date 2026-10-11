From left: Michelle Timchak, Joanne Supko, Meaghan Parry, Shannon Peduto, Darathy Moyer, Beverly Hernandez, and Kaitlyn Brown at the Luzerne County Courthouse for the Pinwheels for Prevention fundraiser during Child Abuse Prevention Month this past April.

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When the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center (LCCAC) opened its doors as a nonprofit organization in 2014, it had one goal in mind: to help children who have become victims of abuse get the services and resources they needed to begin healing. All these years and thousands of children served later, that original goal remains unchanged.

Helping a child who has experienced abuse to open up and trust again is a challenging and nuanced process. Unfortunately, LCCAC saw that the network in place to help abused children, such as law enforcement, hospitals, and social workers, lacked coordination and was not designed with the child or their family in mind. As a result, a child would be forced to tell their story over and over in several uncomfortable settings, while families struggled to navigate multiple confusing systems all on their own. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in many victims not receiving help just when they needed it most.

LCCAC addressed this problem by uniting the network of help together under one roof in a compassionate and child-focused environment. At LCCAC’s renovated Victorian building on Hanover street in Wilkes-Barre, families are given access to a multidisciplinary team comprised of forensic interviewers, medical examiners, and family advocates. The center itself is decorated throughout in a calming and child-appropriate style to help children feel comfortable and at ease while there.

Originally conceived under the direction of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office in 2010, LCCAC was created to fill a gap in need. Before 2010, families from Luzerne County seeking services had to travel to surrounding counties for help, creating yet another barrier between an abused child and the essential services they needed. In 2014, under the guidance of executive director Shannon Peduto, LCCAC transitioned to a standalone nonprofit and has since served over 6,000 children from Luzerne County.

At the center, specially trained forensic interviewers, working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and Luzerne County Children, Youth, & Families, conduct interviews with children to collect crucial information while minimizing stress and trauma on the child. On-site medical professionals perform basic wellness exams, STD testing, and overall education on health, wellness, and healthy relationships. Lastly, family advocates work with children and non-offending caregivers to offer mental health referrals and information about victim’s rights and the legal process.

When the unthinkable happens to a child, the trauma inflicted cannot be undone. What we can do is provide them a welcoming and compassionate space where they can begin their healing journey. LCCAC proudly acts as this bastion of support for children and families at a time when they are most in need.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™