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“More of my friends are either getting off the platforms or are using them way less than they once did because of concerns about how they operate. I’m trying to decide whether or not I should do the same. What are your thoughts about these companies?”

G: Your question brings to mind the debates that arise whenever news surfaces about successful or well-known creative persons — for example, movie directors, singers and writers — who have allegedly violated social norms or the law. It matters not whether their breach of respectable or acceptable conduct is from long ago or just happened this past week. Whether or not to remain a fan, see their films, or attend their performances may not be a simple choice.

The distress felt by those who have enthusiastically supported or purchased the artistic person’s material can be longstanding, because often there is no way to quickly reconcile the good work with accusations of repellent behavior. Even years after the upsetting news goes viral, it can appear that there is insufficient incriminating evidence. Further developments and conflicting opinions add to the controversy.

But sometimes the unease happens because denial has set in. Whenever we are faced with shocking revelations, there can be a natural reluctance to believe, or even a refusal to look more deeply into controversies. To become grounded in truth and reality requires a real investment of time and energy. Plenty of us just don’t have the luxury to devote the hours or months to follow the developments or go beneath the click bait headlines.

Not every controversy ends up in litigation. Others may get swept aside as new and different sensations grab the spotlight. But what these unnerving events present each of us with, whether they lead to criminal or civil suits, is a personal challenge. We can use any of the public relations crises as an opportunity to examine our own behavior. That may lead to a reconsideration of not only one’s moral code, but how one chooses to use disposable income.

I think it is worthwhile considering this question: Do we as consumers assume an ethical accountability if we choose to continue to support the work of anyone who colors so far outside the lines? This question relates to our involvement with way more than social media.

How I look at it is pretty basic. Not one person in the creative, business or political world, even those at the executive levels of media, are perfect. Nor are they always singularly at fault when serious accusations fly. Many personal, corporate and government problems occur out in the open. There are people within and outside large and small organizations that are well aware of ethical or legal transgressions. It is not surprising whenever team involvement, whether active or silent by omission, gets exposed by a whistleblower.

I have learned to reserve making any quick judgment. My tendency is to consider the nuances of any accusation. If I am curious or interested enough in a particular salacious story, I will put in the time to research the controversy. I want to feel confident I understand enough of what is going on to be able to hold my own in a social conversation.

When it comes to being on social media, thus far I am unconvinced that it is necessary to throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater. Oversight by parents and partners, so they know more about what their loved ones are putting their attention and time on, is essential for safeguarding oneself and others.

A large part of coming to a reasonable decision begins with determining what the risk/benefit ratio is to one’s actions. To that end, I think that it is worth taking stock in one’s own use of time. Determine if the consumption of any content, whether it be for current news and information or for general entertainment, fits with your values or puts you at risk for addictive behavior. You may discover that a pivot to more frequent in person engagements, and away from dependency on connecting in the ethers, aligns better with your personal goals for peace.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS,” the novel “Just Dance the Steps,” and a romantacy called “WYNTER’S DREAM.” Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.

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Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS” and the novel “Just Dance the Steps.” Her new romantacy “WYNTER’S DREAM” is now available. Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.