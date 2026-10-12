Tour is heading to Scranton Cultural Center

The new production will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group’s iconic custom instruments, and of course they will not speak a word.

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Blue Man Group will bring its first-ever holiday production, “A New Holiday Surprise,” on the road this season, with Scranton audiences being the first in the country to experience the new production. The tour will visit Scranton Cultural Center with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, via Ticketmaster or BLUEMAN.com. Tickets start at $41.90 including fees. Prices are subject to change. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more by contacting the Group Sales Department directly at bmg.sales@blueman.com.

The new production will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group’s iconic custom instruments, while following the trio as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays.

Blending the music, humor, creativity, and unpredictability that have defined Blue Man Group for decades, the show explores timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming and visually unforgettable, “A New Holiday Surprise” offers audiences a fresh, immersive celebration and a chance to create unforgettable holiday memories through a unique new tradition that celebrates what brings us together.

Blue Man Group is a vibrant, interactive experience that has captivated audiences from all around the world. The non-verbal group communicates through music, art, and comedy, creating powerful connections without saying a word. As the Blue Men navigate our world with curiosity, audiences are invited into a captivating, communal experience that sparks creativity and ignites the imagination.