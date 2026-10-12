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Breast cancer is a relatively common form of cancer worldwide and therefore is well researched and better understood than some other forms of cancer.

Like many diseases, breast cancer risk is driven by both nonmodifiable and modifiable risk factors. Nonmodifiable risk factors are those you can’t control. These are factors like age, gender, and family history. You can’t change these risks, but you can be aware of them, which helps you and your care team make appropriate decisions about screening and risk management.

Nonmodifiable risks for breast cancer include:

• Being born female

• Age, especially if you’re older than 50

• Family history of breast or ovarian cancer

• Inherited genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2

• Dense breast tissue

• Early menstruation (before age 12) or late menopause (after age 55)

Modifiable risk factors are those you can control. You can make lifestyle decisions regarding diet, exercise, and other daily habits, because we know positive changes in your environment can reduce risk.

Here are a few ways you can make those positive changes:

Maintain a healthy weight and eat a balanced diet. Obesity is a known risk for breast cancer. Getting regular exercise and eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps lower that risk.

Avoiding processed food, sugar, and red meat may also be beneficial.

Stay physically active by getting 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of high intensity exercise each week.

Moderate exercise includes brisk walking, swimming, and biking, while high-intensity exercise includes running and aerobics. The point is, avoid a sedentary lifestyle that will increase your risk.

Limit your alcohol consumption to no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men. The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of breast cancer

Quit smoking or avoid it if you never started. Tobacco use and exposure are known risk factors for several distinct types of cancer, including breast – especially when you are exposed for long periods.

Limit your exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants. Pesticides, industrial chemicals, and plastic that contains BPA can increase risk.

Understand the impact of your reproductive history, because childbirth can affect risk too. Factors that can increase your risk include becoming pregnant for the first time after age 30, not breastfeeding, and never giving birth.

Avoid hormone replacement therapy, if you have other risk factors. Hormone replacement therapy is used to manage symptoms of menopause and help prevent osteoporosis. However, research has shown that some forms of the therapy, especially those that combine estrogen and progesterone for more than five years during menopause, can increase risk.

If you’re considering hormone replacement therapy, weigh the risks and benefits during a conversation with your care team.

Always keep in mind that early detection is the best protection against breast cancer. Be sure you’re performing regular breast self-exams at home, getting yearly clinical breast exams during visits with your primary care physician or specialist, and getting yearly screening or diagnostic mammograms done to detect any changes in your breast health.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.