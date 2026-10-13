Requests will be encouraged from the audience when the Old Time Fiddlers present their annual Fall Fiddle Festival on Oct. 25. Some of the fiddling styles to be represented are bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian.

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The Old Time Fiddlers of Northeast PA will host the 35th annual Fall Fiddle Festival on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Beach Lake Fire Hall, 1033 Beach Lake Highway, Beach Lake.

Doors will open at 1 p.m., with music starting at 2. Fiddlers will have a 15-minute showcase to perform their favorite tunes.

Organizers describe this event as live traditional music at its best, featuring fiddlers and other musicians from the tri-state area. Some of the styles represented are bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian. Requests are encouraged from the audience. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The fire hall is handicap accessible. The Old Time Fiddlers (a non-profit organization) are celebrating 47 years of performing and promoting traditional music in the area.

“This music is part of our heritage, so we encourage everyone to come out and support it,” organizer Steve Jacobi said. “It’s our last event for 2026, and we hope to see many friends gathered for the day.

Admission is free. For more information, call 570-251-0718 or email theoldtimefiddlers@gmail.com.