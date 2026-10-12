Welsh Tea will follow the singing

Planning the event are members of the Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church Ethnic Committee. First row: Betty Jones. Second row, from left: Bernie Stelma; Mary Ann Stelma; Jean Bonn; the Rev. Shaun Walker, church pastor; Peter Keller; Bette Lee Devers; Carol Wolosz; and Jordan Ceklosky. Third row, from left: Frank Klimovitz, Michael Hudson, Kevin Ceklosky and Heidi Ceklosky. Absent from the photo are committee members Jan Jones, Joann Bonn, David Bonn, Dawn Jones, Terri Bonn-Smith, Noah Ceklosky, Scott Jones and Bill Morgan.

🔊 Listen to this

The annual Gymanfa Ganu/Fall Hymn Sing of Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, Main Street, Edwardsville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Gary Boyer, of the Back Mountain, will conduct contemporary hymns while Carol Jones Wolosz, of Edwardsville, will lead the Welsh hymns. Bette Lee Devers of Hunlock Creek will be toastmaster.

Following the singing, the ethnic committee of the church will host a Te Bach, or Welsh Tea, with homemade breads, including nut bread, Welsh cookies, jellies and lemon curd. Heidi Ceklosky is chairperson of the ethnic committee.

For additional information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.