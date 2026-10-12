Welsh Tea will follow the singing
The annual Gymanfa Ganu/Fall Hymn Sing of Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, Main Street, Edwardsville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Gary Boyer, of the Back Mountain, will conduct contemporary hymns while Carol Jones Wolosz, of Edwardsville, will lead the Welsh hymns. Bette Lee Devers of Hunlock Creek will be toastmaster.
Following the singing, the ethnic committee of the church will host a Te Bach, or Welsh Tea, with homemade breads, including nut bread, Welsh cookies, jellies and lemon curd. Heidi Ceklosky is chairperson of the ethnic committee.
For additional information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.
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