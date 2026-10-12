The Christian Women of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, will hold a cash and gift card bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in Ave Maria Hall. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Refreshments will be available. For tickets, contact Andrea Grella at 570-606-7463. Planning the bingo are, seated from left, Kathy Madigan, Joan Bilski, Elaine McLaughlin and Evelyn Evans. Standing, from left: Karen Godleski, Ann Etter, Sue Cosgrove, Jane Wojtowicz, Andrea Grella, Barbara Wilson and Monica Jendrzejewski.
Staff Report
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