The Friends of the Mill Memorial Library will hold a fall bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at West Side Park, West Grand Street, Nanticoke. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is $25, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the library. Planning the event are, first row from left, Alice Pawlowski, secretary; Betty Rafalko; Lorraine Smith; Sally Gorgas; and Judi Passetti, president. Second row: Mirtha Wilczynski; Kim Morgan; Tiffany Hoffman, treasurer; Ray Lenahan; and James Welch, library director.
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