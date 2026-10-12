Members of the Dallas American Legion Auxiliary Unit 672 recently elected officers for 2026-27. At the induction ceremony, from left, are Cindy Lomascolo, sergeant-at-arms; Donna Cupinski, historian and public relations; Patty Harrison, treasurer; Denise DeLuca, secretary; Patty Reed, vice president; Charla Pilger, president; and Norah Mae Rosencrans, district president and inducting officer. Not pictured are Nancy Stolarick, chaplain, and Brenda Young, membership chairman.
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