Five West Side churches will open their doors to organists and members of the public during a pipe organ tour on Saturday, Oct. 24. The event is planned by the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter, American Guild of Organists (AGO).
Participants will have an opportunity to see, hear, and play pipe organs at the Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, in Edwardsville; Forty Fort United Methodist Church, in Forty Fort; and Wyoming Avenue Christian, Holy Trinity Lutheran, and Grace Episcopal churches in Kingston.
The program begins at 9 a.m. at Dr. Edwards Church, 668 Main St., Edwardsville and ends at noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston.
Participants should meet directly at the first church of the tour. There is no cost to attend. For more information contact John Vaida, dean of the AGO chapter, at 570-650-6459.
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