Holding one of the afghans donated for this year’s Afghan Bingo at St. Martha’s are, from left: Barbara Simmons, Janet Romano, and Florence Brozoski.

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St. Martha’s Ladies Club will host their annual Afghan Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 25, at St. Martha’s Church hall, 260 Bonnieville Rd., Fairmount Springs. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the games begin at 2.

Afghans are handmade and donated by the parishioners and friends of the church. There will be door prizes and craft raffles.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is $3. For more information, call Florence Brozoski at 570-864-3780 or Janet Romano at 570-864-2494.