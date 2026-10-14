Get ready for the third annual Spooky Fest at the Dietrich Theater in historical downtown Tunkhannock! This 14-day movie festival will feature 13 different Halloween films ranging from frights to family fun.
Spooky Fest starts Friday and runs through Thursday, Oct. 29. It is free for all thanks to generous sponsors. Advance tickets are not available, and seating is first come, first served.
Film lineup
• “The Addams Family”
• “An American Werewolf in London”
• “The Babadook”
• “The Birds”
• “Carrie (1976)”
• “Casper”
• “The Craft”
• “Halloween”
• “Rocky Horror Picture Show”
• “Scoopy Doo”
• “Sleepy Hollow”
• “Trick ‘r Treat”
• ”Urban Legend”
All screenings are free, and for select showtimes, you can also enjoy a complimentary small popcorn and small soda.
The sponsors that made all this possible are The Belt Law Firm, PC, Catherine J. Garbus, Devon Energy, Gem 99 & 100 / PAL-FM 103.9, H.A.N.D.S. of Wyoming County, Nimble Hill Vineyard & Winery and Toni and Sam Hockman.
For showtimes and full schedule, visit www.DietrichTheater.com.
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