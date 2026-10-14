Starring the iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis and spawning countless sequels and imitators, the original ‘Halloween’ begins on a cold Halloween night in 1963, when six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murders his 17-year-old sister. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years, but escapes and returns to his quiet hometown, where he looks for his next victims.

Based on the iconic characters from television, ‘The Addams Family’ stars Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman and Christopher Lloyd as the titular family. When a man claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams, arrives at the Addams’ home, the family is thrilled. However, Morticia begins to suspect the man is a fraud, since he cannot recall details of Fester’s life.

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Get ready for the third annual Spooky Fest at the Dietrich Theater in historical downtown Tunkhannock! This 14-day movie festival will feature 13 different Halloween films ranging from frights to family fun.

Spooky Fest starts Friday , Oct. 16, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 29. It is free for all thanks to generous sponsors. Advance tickets are not available, and seating is first come, first served.

Film lineup

• “The Addams Family”

• “An American Werewolf in London”

• “The Babadook”

• “The Birds”

• “Carrie (1976)”

• “Casper”

• “The Craft”

• “Halloween”

• “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

• “Scoopy Doo”

• “Sleepy Hollow”

• “Trick ‘r Treat”

• ”Urban Legend”

All screenings are free, and for select showtimes, you can also enjoy a complimentary small popcorn and small soda.

The sponsors that made all this possible are The Belt Law Firm, PC, Catherine J. Garbus, Devon Energy, Gem 99 & 100 / PAL-FM 103.9, H.A.N.D.S. of Wyoming County, Nimble Hill Vineyard & Winery and Toni and Sam Hockman.

For showtimes and full schedule, visit www.DietrichTheater.com.