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BACK MOUNTAIN

Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Takeout will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. For information, call 570-675-3859.

Roast Beef Dinner: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, next to the Centermoreland Store. Dine-in and takeout will be available. The menu includes roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert. Another dinner will be held in December, and the next one is set for Jan. 27

Holiday Bazaar Sale: The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall, Foster Street, Dallas. It will include vendors, and lunch and Welsh cookies will be for sale. To reserve vendor space, contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893.

EDWARDSVILLE

Fall Fling Hymn Sing and Gymanfa Ganu: The hymn sing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 668 Main St., Edwardsville. Gary Boyer will lead the English hymns and Carol Jones Wolosz the Welsh hymns. Glen Ryman will accompany. A Te Bach with homemade breads, Welsh cookies and lemon curd will follow. For information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.

GLEN LYON

Hoagie Sale: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 153 E. Main St., Glen Lyon, will sell turkey, ham and cheese, and Italian hoagies and vegetable soup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Hoagies are $8 each, and soup is $9 a quart. A bake sale and basket raffle will be held at the same time in the church hall. To order, call 570-736-6908 by Oct. 24.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: The dinner will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be bought at the fire station. Ads for the program booklet are also available.

Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, the free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. It includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, West Eighth Street, West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be served. Parking, the hall entrance and an accessible ramp are behind the church.

Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold a bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Regular games pay $100 in cash, and the specials pay $200, $200 and $600. Turkeys will also be given away for Thanksgiving. Food will be for sale throughout the evening. Tickets are available from any Zara member or by calling 570-472-5352.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market: The city’s 2026 farmers market season continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12. Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat will be available, along with nonfood vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Election Day Food Sale: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a food sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The menu includes: pulled porketta sandwiches, $11; chili, $9 a bowl or $17 a quart; kielbasa, potato and cabbage soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart; chicken pot pie soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart. No preorders will be taken. Walk-ins are welcome.

Veterans Picnic Lunch: Hanover Township Lions Club will treat local veterans to a free picnic lunch from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Crossroads, 693 Carey Ave., Hanover Township, across from Burger King. All veterans are welcome. Call 570-262-7108 to reserve a spot. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 14.

Autumn Fling Bingo: Mary’s Ministry at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish will host its annual bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, in Conlan Hall, North Maple Avenue, Kingston. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 if bought by Oct. 30, and include 15 regular games. Extra cards, specials, raffles and refreshments are sold separately. Games are worth $100 or more. Players younger than 18 must be with an adult. For information, visit stignatiuspa.com or call the rectory at 570-288-6446.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army veteran Pvt. Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The brunch is free for veterans and $20 for guests. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. Reservations are due by Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

LUZERNE

Rummage Sale: Luzerne United Methodist Church, Bennett Street, Luzerne, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. Saturday is $3 Bag Day. Items include clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, household items, small appliances, furniture, holiday decor, books and toys.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The Bee Gees trip is Oct. 20, and the Christmas Variety Show trip is Nov. 12. Tickets are still available for “Jonah” at Sight & Sound on June 6. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: The dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Bob Nicholson will call, and Ryck Kaiser and the band Contra Intuitive will play live music. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale: Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth, will hold a rummage sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knickknacks and baskets. For questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Sunday, Nov. 15. Pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: Swoyersville Kiwanis will host a breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School cafeteria, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, SOS, toast, coffee, juice and desserts. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. In honor of Veterans Day, veterans eat free. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member, at the door, or by calling or texting 570-762-1985. Students who need community service hours and would like to help can call or text Kathy at 570-762-1985.

REUNIONS

GAR High School Class of 1952 Luncheon: Class members will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Coughlin High School Class of 1959 Get-Together: The class will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Leggio’s Restaurant, Route 315, Wilkes-Barre. Class members, their spouses and members of the Coughlin classes of 1958 and 1960 are welcome. If you plan to attend, call Fran at 570-261-4121.