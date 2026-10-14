Members of the Baptist Tabernacle, 63 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre, will host their third annual Pumpkin Give-Away on Sunday, Oct. 25, starting at 1 p.m. The program has expanded each year, and volunteers expect to give away 80 pumpkins this year.
Because of the success of this effort, the church has given away free dozens of eggs around Easter time and this year initiated a corn giveway in August.
At the upcoming event, children will have an opportunity to paint their pumpkin, only one per family, and will receive a bag of goodies. The giveaway continues until the pumpkins are gone, and they are expected to go fast.
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