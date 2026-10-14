Members of the Elmer L. Meyers High School Class of 1969 recently held a 75th birthday celebration at CrisNics’ Irish Pub in Wilkes-Barre. Deceased members of the class were remembered with a moment of silence. Those attending are shown from left, first row: Lee Evans Lawrence, Ruth Rinehimer Whalen, Marie Shovlin McCormick, Rosalene Foley, Karen Jones French, Jim Burke, Bert Pearson, Debbie Seymour Stephens, Bob Honeywell, Barbie Jones O’Connor, Mary Kelly, Mary Ann Dell’Aglio Augaitis, Hannah Price. Second row: Fred Weber, Joe Donnelly, Dan Harris, Mark Torbik, Clay O’Connor, Jim Maloney, Tom Van Why, Tom Jurish, Joe Kelly, Priscilla Price. Not shown are Cathy Capristo Scocozzo and Gary Weaver, who also attended the party.
Staff Report
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