🔊 Listen to this

Family Board Game Night: Put away the screens for an hour and gather around the game table, 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 15, at the Hazleton Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton. This all-ages program invites children and their families to choose from a variety of board games, learn something new, or play an old favorite together. Registration opens Oct. 5. To register, call the youth services department at 570-454-2961.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “Inherit the Wind” from 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 16, in the reading room of the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The 1960 film is based on a true case from 1925, when two great lawyers argued for and against a Tennessee science teacher accused of teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Adult Board Game Night: The Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton, will host a free board game night for adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, in the community room, Green Street entrance. Plenty of games will be provided, but patrons may bring their own games as well. Please register in advance through the library’s website.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “All the President’s Men” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 23, in the reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film tells of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein from The Washington Post, who uncovered details of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. This film is rated PG and runs for 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Knotty Brunch: Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to share tips and tricks, swap supplies and make new friends while working on your projects together. This month’s meeting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will have a Halloween theme and spooky patterns available, but any project you are working on is welcome. Snacks will be provided. This free event is for ages 10 and older. To register, please call Information Services at 570-821-1959.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oct. 26, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series will conclude Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.

Faux Stained Glass Halloween Art: Students in third through fifth grade are invited to join Ms. Kelly at 6 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Ave., Mountain Top, to make a faux stained glass craft with a Halloween theme. We will be using hot glue, paint and regular glue. Registration is required. Please call 570-474-9313 or sign up via the library Facebook page.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a screening of “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30, in the reading room at the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The story follows Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, as they set out to discover the mystery behind the garden sabotage that plagues their village and threatens the annual giant vegetable growing contest. This film is rated G and runs for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Math tutoring: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Fanhui Kong, a professor of mathematics at Wilkes University, will offer free tutoring for students in grades 6 through 12. Kong will work individually with students to address specific math skills and learning needs. Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the library at 570-287-2013 or visit the Hoyt Library website.