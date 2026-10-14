Hunting for breakfast is for the birds

A song sparrow sings from a bush by the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2026.

A yellow-rumped warbler plucks a berry from a bush by the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2026.

A great blue heron shakes out its feathers after a failed spearfishing attempt at the edge of the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2026.

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Patience.

That’s the first word that comes to mind when I think of the great blue heron.

This tall wading bird hunts for fish and other aquatic animals by standing stock-still in the water for minutes — even hours — on end, waiting for them to swim within reach of its long, pointed bill, a built-in spear ready to strike out and stab its prey.

I never tire of watching this species and could observe it for hours at a time.

And I have.

And it’s helped me grow some patience of my own.

I sat on the gravel shore of the lake at Frances Slocum State Park early Tuesday morning, watching as one of these pterodactyl-looking birds slowly stalked its prey. When it finally plunged its head into the water, I felt a sense of anticipation, almost as if my own breakfast was at stake. This feeling turned to disappointment when the heron’s beak emerged empty.

Now the poor thing had to start all over again.

It shook out its wet feathers and walked onto the shore for a few minutes before flying off to the other side of the lake.

I hope it had better luck there.

Several yards away from where the heron left hungry, a flock of yellow-rumped warblers was having a much better time of it, eating their fill from bountiful berry bushes alongside the shore. I watched them for a while, glad at least someone was getting breakfast.

Can you imagine having to get your meals the way great blue herons do? I prefer the method of walking into the kitchen and pulling something out of the fridge on the first try.

Or better yet: DoorDash.

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.