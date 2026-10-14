Our test cook intended these almond cupcakes to be a way to use up some leftover coconut frosting. And people who like almond flavor gave them a thumbs up.

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When I baked chocolate cupcakes for Times Leader history columnist Tom Mooney’s birthday the week before last, I had a small dish of leftover coconut frosting.

I didn’t want to waste it, but what should I do?

A few days later, I came up with a solution: I would bake a new batch of cupcakes, preferably a flavor different from chocolate, and take them to the Wyoming Valley Contra Dance that Mark and I regularly attend.

Dancers are always welcome to bring a snack to share, and while I usually bring cheese and crackers, or fruit, this time I put on my baking apron.

We had almond extract in our kitchen at home — actually, two bottles — so I decided to make almond cupcakes, and I hoped they would go well with the coconut part of the equation.

According to some dancers who turned into taste testers, it worked.

“I love the frosting,” Stephanie Vrabel of Wilkes-Barre said after trying a cupcake. “And the coconut and almond flavors really complement each other.”

“It tastes really good,” Kathy Barlow of West Pittston assured me. “I like almonds.”

“I love that strong almond flavor,” added Vicki Prekel of Harding, who is quite an experienced baker herself, and brought her popular, homemade pumpkin scones to the recent dance.

It was satisfying to see people enjoy things we’d made from scratch, almost as much fun as it’s been to be part of the local dance community since December 1990.

“We’ve known each other for more than half my life,” Vicki’s husband, Thaddeus, reminded me as we reminisced about how he and Vicki took part in the contra dancing at our wedding reception when Mark and I got married in October 2001.

Several other long-ago wedding guests also are still dancing, and they were at the most recent Wyoming Valley Contra Dance, where newer dancers — like almond fan Kathy Barlow — have joined us with fresh enthusiasm.

The group always welcomes newcomers; experience is not necessary. The next dance, which is the last one in our fall series, is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the St. Faustina Parish Center, 529 South Hanover St., Nanticoke. There will be live music and a caller to give instructions. There is no set admission fee, but donations are gratefully accepted.

I can’t promise there will be cupcakes at that next dance. But if you’d like to bake some for yourself, here is the recipe I used, based on a combination of several recipes I spotted at different websites. The coconut frosting recipe is a smaller version of a recipe from reallifeoflulu.com. I used half of it on the chocolate cupcakes for Tom’s birthday and half went onto the almond cupcakes for the dance, after I’d warmed the leftover icing in a double boiler to make it spreadable.

ALMOND CUPCAKES

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup oil

2 large eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons almond extract

Mix the flours, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. In another bowl, blend oil and sugar plus 2 beaten eggs and the almond extract. Mix the dry and wet ingredients, then pour into muffin tins lined with paper cupcake liners. Bake in a 325° F oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

COCONUT FROSTING

3 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon water, boiling

½ cup coconut, shredded

Use a mixer to combine sugar, butter, and vanilla. Add boiling water, a little at a time, beating well between each addition. Stir or mix in shredded coconut.