Nostalgia event planned in Pittston

Plaid is certainly a predominant pattern in the school uniforms worn by these students from St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Traditional plaids tend to show up most often in girls’ jumpers or skirts. These students also have solid color sweaters, with emblems identifying them as being from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School in Dunmore.

Wyoming Area Catholic School students maintain the tradition of singing together during a Mass, as well as wearing plaid uniforms.

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If you had to name one element associated with parochial schools, what would it be?

Hard-fought basketball games? Classroom spelling bees, boys vs. girls? Teachers urging misbehaving students to “tell the truth and shame the devil?”

Former students may remember all those things. But as Diocese of Scranton Director of Development and Alumni Relations Sandy Snyder recently explained, nothing evokes the memory of Catholic education like a plaid school uniform.

Hoping to inspire nostalgia among people who wore plaid jumpers, skirts or neckties during their formative years, Snyder has planned a Nov. 4 event for Mt. Carmel Parish Center in Pittston. She christened it with a play on words, “Re-Verse and Be Plaid,” inspired by the biblical phrase, “Rejoice and Be Glad.”

In addition to the plaid theme she’s working on — which will include “a huge plaid photo wall” — the event will offer a chance to sing. “Re-Verse,” get it? Alums will return to the verses of songs they grew up singing, hymns such as “Blest Be the Lord” and “Glory and Praise to Our God.”

Leading the music will be Chris Brunelle from Portland, Ore., who has more than 98,000 subscribers following his YouTube channel.

“He has a very clear, lovely voice,” said Snyder, who has been following Brunelle on YouTube. “He travels the country with his music ministry. Traditionally, he brings his guitar to churches and does an evening concert, but I wrote to him and asked if he would consider doing a version with throwback songs, maybe some that we didn’t hear for decades.”

Snyder wants to keep the playlist a secret for now, but no matter what the songs are, Eileen Rishcoff is confident the alumni will enjoy them.

Principal of Wyoming Area Catholic Elementary School in Exeter, Rishcoff also is a graduate of the former Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston, where she fondly remembers singing in school and in St. Ignatius Church across the street — even if her school uniform was, as she remembers, “made of wool, and scratchy.”

As a present-day Catholic school principal, Richcoff strives to maintain spiritual traditions. She’s made sure students at her school each have a rosary and know how to use it.

And every day, she said, “I’ll ring a bell before and after lunch. The students know that’s time to stand and say a prayer.”

Speaking of lunch, Kristen and Chad Gelso, owners of The Refinery restaurant in Pittston, created a Nov. 4 menu inspired by school cafeteria fare, but upgraded.

“We had fun with this one,” said Kristen Gelso, who attended the former St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Pittston. “The goal is to elevate the classics — cheeseburger sliders, Sloppy Joes, or wimpies as they’re called around here, fruit cups and budino.”

The Refinery’s budino, Gelso explained, is similar to chocolate pudding kids may have in a school cafeteria, but it’s enhanced with butterscotch and hazelnuts.

“We’re hoping we get a good representation from all the schools and former schools,” Snyder said, noting that participants who have registered so far include alumni from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and as recently as 2023.

The main event of the day, the “Sing-It-Over” with Chris Brunelle, will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center, 241 William St., Pittston. It is free and open to the public.

Earlier, from about 5 to 7 p.m., an open house-style reception will offer a chance to enjoy The Refinery’s food and “school spirit” cocktails and to reconnect with teachers. Space is limited in this “Faculty Lounge,” and there is a $60 admission charge, unless a coupon code available at the Re-Verse and Be Plaid website or Facebook page gives you a discount.

While the reception “technically isn’t a fundraiser,” Snyder said, there will be a “painless but powerful” pitch, set for 6 to 6:15 p.m., explaining how individuals and businesses might use the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program to receive tax credits for directing a portion of their Pennsylvania state taxes to private education.

“Bring a friend, or bring 20,” Snyder said, urging people to register online. You don’t have to wear plaid, by the way, and you don’t have to sing. But she predicts you’ll have more fun if you do.

Incidentally, before he leaves Luzerne County, Brunelle will give one of his more traditional song-and-story concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton. Pre-registration is not required.