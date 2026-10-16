Wilkes-Barre Academy students recently voted for student council representatives and officers for the school year. The school used the election to teach students about the voting process and the importance of every vote. Elected to the student council are, first row, from left: Katerina Harostock, Arden Crognale, Michael Langdon, Maruti Abbas, Grayson Chiarelli, Ella Angelo, Teighan Ashford, Kit Kinsman and Zoey Gorski; second row: M.S., Alexandra Schonfeld, Muhammad Ahmad, Mahir Uddin, Gavin Grasso, Maya Patel, Eliana Hrichison and Wyatt Snow; third row: Adele Boakye, Neala Machey, Zara Boakye, Eimaan Shahid, Alisha Patel, Maanvi Patel, Jiya Patel, Isabella Reedy, Freyja Shaw and Brayden Pientka.
Staff Report
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