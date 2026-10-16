48th annual event will be broadcast from PTPA in downtown Hazleton

Committee members who are planning the telethon include, from left, first row: Jane Dougherty, Kelly Kostanesky, Sherri O’Donnell, Lisa Hoey. Second row: Mike Dougherty, Pat Korb, Joe Clark, Mike Sosar, John Beltrami.

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“Year 48! Let’s Make It Great” is the theme for The American Cancer Society-Greater Hazleton’s 48th annual telethon, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The telecast will be broadcast at the PTPA (Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts), 212 West Broad St., Hazleton.

The community is encouraged to come to the PTPA for the entertainment and fashion show, invest in some traditional tricky trays chances, and enjoy the youth art.

“It’s amazing what a small drawing from a local child or teen can say to you about cancer and cancer prevention,” said committee chair Jane Dougherty. “I call it a home run when the schools agree to encourage their students to participate.”

She adds, “It is also very encouraging to us to learn some of our cheerleading squads will be returning for the third year in a row.”

Planning committee member Joe Clark said, “I really want to stress that you’ll also want to stay tuned for the important cancer and cancer prevention information to be provided throughout the day. Also, take some time to listen to our local cancer survivors, who will be sharing their inspirational, as well as educational, stories with you. They are, in all reality, our true heroes.”

The telethon will be broadcast live on WYLN TV on Service Electric Cablevision channel 7 and channel 507HD in Hazleton and Mahanoy City, Breezeline Berwick, Pocono, & Schuylkill (channel 7), Service Electric Cable TV & Communications Wilkes-Barre (channels 7 and 512HD), and Pocono Television Network (Blue Ridge Cable channel 734). The telethon can also be viewed over-the-air on VHF Channel 9.1 (Williamsport), UHF Channel 35.1 (Hazleton – HD), and UHF Channel 47.1 (Berwick). It will also be livestreamed on multiple streaming platforms.

“The Greater Hazleton Telethon Committee is excited about our plans and grateful to all who are willing to help us with this venture, especially WYLN TV 35, PTN and the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts,” committee member Kelly Kostanesky said.

To make a pledge, call 570-459-1212 or donate online at the American Cancer Society event page.