🔊 Listen to this

“We’re over the target, Major,” I say as I lock the Norden bombsight of my B-17 onto the enemy’s oil derricks.

With “bombs away,” we turn and head for home.

Just another day at the office for the greatest bombardier in the history of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Not that I’m bragging, of course, but…

Well, OK, I WAS in the Air Force, but it wasn’t in World War II, and I wasn’t a bombardier or a flier of any kind.

In my younger days, I was a huge devotee of building wood and plastic models of planes of all types. In fact, every year around this time, as the weather turns a bit cooler and darkness falls a bit earlier, I think back to those after-school days before being called to dinner.

I don’t know why, but it was the military planes that appealed to me. There were several types of kits you could buy, all with good instructions, many for less than $1. If you wanted to spend more, you had to save up or maybe approach Dad with “Dad, this is the bomber that won the war, and with July 4 coming up…”

What you had to get yourself, whether you were working in balsa or plastic, was the glue and paint. The plastic ones needed only the glue, plus a steady eye and hand to put the insignia decals on properly.

The wooden ones were a real chore. You had to sand with ultra-fine paper and then coat with transparent sealer and glue them together with a special concoction in a tube labeled “For hobbyists.”

Hint: if model building ever comes back, paint as many of the parts as you can first, and then when they dry start the gluing. That way your hand does not slip when Mom shouts from the kitchen, “For the third and final time, your dinner is getting cold.”

“If model building ever comes back…” Now there is the question of the day. I can’t remember the last time I saw cheap kits in a store. There used to be all kinds of places where as little as a dime would buy you a balsa wood Navy carrier jet fighter to put together.

Raise a quarter, and you could splurge on one of the bombers that terrorized the Axis powers in Europe. Just looking at the picture on the cardboard box lets you hear the roar of four engines and see the contrails thousands of feet in the air.

Bad guys, beware! The Allies are coming for you, and they know where you live.

No more. Go online, and you’ll find plenty of great-looking planes, modern and historic, to assemble.

But the prices – ye gods! A kid would need an after-school job as a stocks and bonds consultant with a Wall Street office suite and a secretary to afford them.

I built my planes on a folding card table that was given to us by a family that was moving. I think there might be a federal law today requiring a sterile lab (subject to inspection) as your assembly area.

By the way, paint for models used to be known for some reason as “dope.” Times change. I dare anyone today to walk into a store anywhere in America and ask at customer service where they keep the “dope.”

So, I guess memory will have to suffice.

But that’s OK with me.

“Fuel up my B-17, guys. I’ve got a date with the Axis.”

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.