Program set for Oct. 25 at First Presbyterian Church

🔊 Listen to this

The NEPA Chamber Music Society (NEPACMS) will present a concert, “Sketches,” featuring piano quartets by Brahms, Turina, Mahler, and Schnittke at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit.

Violinist John M. Vaida and his wife, violist Amy Iwasumi, founded the NEPACMS; they will perform in this program with Bryan Hayslett on cello and Bin Yu Sanford on piano.

The program will feature Joaquín Turina’s Quartet in A minor, Op. 67; Alfred Schnittke’s Piano Quartet, Gustav Mahler’s Piano Quartet in A minor, and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor.

Turina paints Seville in the loose, atmospheric strokes of a nocturnal scene rather than a formal argument, while Brahms set his C minor quartet aside for 20 years before returning to complete what he’d only sketched in the depths of his devotion to Clara Schumann.

Schnittke built an entire companion work from 17 surviving bars Gustav Mahler left behind as a 16-year-old, a fragment abandoned and then, a century later, finally given its ending.

The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost of the event. Audience members are invited to meet the artists at a reception following the concert.