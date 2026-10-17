Costumes are encouraged at the Trick or Treat the Theater event, set for Oct. 24 at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

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Get those Halloween costumes ready, because the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will be hosting Trick or Treat the Theater. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, kids of all ages are invited to dress up and join the fun. Admission is free.

In partnership with H.A.N.D.S. of Wyoming County, local service organizations for children and families will be handing out all sorts of treats and goodies.

Organizations that will be represented are H.A.N.D.S., Parents as Teachers, Tunkhannock and Mehoopany Nursery School, PA Safe Kids, Trehab Community Resource Center, Head Start/Early Head Start, Early Intervention, Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock Public Library, Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee, Community to Home, Interfaith, Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA, Penn State Extension Wyoming County 4-H, Tunkhannock Area Recreation Association, Girl Scouts, The Wright Center, Milton Hershey School and more.

After trick-or-treating through the theater, there will be a free showing of the movie “Casper” at 1 p.m., also sponsored by H.A.N.D.S. of Wyoming County. Complimentary small popcorn and small sodas will be available during the movie.

For information about additional events, visit the Dietrich Theater’s Facebook page or DietrichTheater.com.