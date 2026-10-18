Fine Taste Fine Art fundraiser fast approaching

Students from the Luzerne County Community College culinary department serve food during a previous Fine Taste Fine Arts event at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts. This year’s event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

‘Color - Light - Land’ is the name of an exhibit by artist Tim Butler, that will be on display for two months at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts. Guests at the Fine Taste Fine Arts fundraiser, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, will be able to admire the work as they sample food and beverages from local restaurants.

Mary Ann Nicolina of Kingston, Gillian Pehala of Plains, Josephine Campbell of Wilkes-Barre and her daughter, Helen Campbell of Wilkes-Barre, work on preparing fabric to be dyed, using the Japanes art of Shibori, during a workshop at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts.

Barbara Greenberg, seated, and her friend Tobi Grossman, standing, prepare silk fabric to be dyed using the Japanese art of Shibori. They were among the people attending a recent workshop at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts.

Art instructor Gwen Harleman, standing at left, holds a piece of silk fabric and talks to a workshop about the ancient Japanese art of Shibori. The workshop was held at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, soon to be the scene of a Fine Taste Fine Art fundraiser.

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As art instructor Gwen Harleman introduced Shibori on Thursday evening at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre, some workshop participants explained why they wanted to learn more about this ancient Japanese art form, which is similar to tie-dye.

Gillian Pehala of Plains, for example, said she has studied Japanese and is interested in the country’s culture. Mary Ann Nicolina of Kingston described her ex-husband as a Shibori master and said, “I’d like to see what he was up to all those years.”

Others were simply eager to see what kind of pattern would emerge after they used clamps and clothespins to pinch silk fabric together and then immersed the cloth in natural indigo dye.

“I have no idea what it will look like,” Barbara Greenberg from Pittston said with a grin as she prepared her piece of fabric.

Harleman said she expected about 10 people to show up for the free workshop and was pleasantly surprised when more than twice that number arrived. She thoroughly enjoys sharing art, and that’s what the Wyoming Valley Art League is all about.

The active art league held an opening reception Friday for an exhibit showcasing the work of painter Tim Butler, which will be on display during the league’s major fundraiser, Fine Taste Fine Art, planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The event will give guests a chance to sample food and beverages from local businesses such as The Cottage at Hillside, Sugar Plum Chocolates, Istanbul Grill, Downpour, Franco’s Pizza, The Stegmaier, Josh Cellars and Susquehanna Brewing Co.

Culinary students from Luzerne County Community College also will be on hand, likely bringing their popular shrimp cocktail and filet mignon appetizers, Wyoming Valley Art League President Margaret Bryant said.

“It’s a wonderful time for the community to come together,” Bryant said. “I enjoy the camaraderie and people having a great time. We usually have over 200 people here, there will be live music, and the restaurants love it.”

Expecting she’ll be busy helping Fine Taste Fine Art run smoothly, Bryant said she doesn’t anticipate getting much chance to sample the food herself. “Very little,” she said with a smile, indicating she doesn’t mind.

The event will be held inside the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 rear S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Pianist Michele Millington will perform on the first floor, and jazz artists Ronald Lashley, Neika Jewelle and Jimmy Gee will perform on the second floor.

Admission to Fine Taste Fine Art is $50 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at wyomingvalleyartleague.org.