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Early symptoms of breast cancer can be subtle.

Most people think of a lump when they think of signs of breast cancer. But lumps aren’t the only symptoms of breast cancer, and they may not be the first symptom people notice.

Furthermore, noticing a symptom that’s often associated with breast cancer doesn’t mean you actually have breast cancer. So, what’s most important is that you know your own body; this gives you a better chance to detect abnormalities as they arise, and that you discuss any concerning changes with your doctor.

Beginning at age 40, a yearly screening mammogram is the best tool to reliably find breast cancer early. Between those screenings, regular breast self-exams can not only help to monitor breast health but also familiarize you with your breasts so you know their normal state compared to any changes that might occur.

Building your own awareness of your breasts can be done by paying attention while you’re getting dressed or showering, or it can come from more structured self-exams.

Here are some easy-to-follow guidelines for performing a self-exam:

· Select a similar time each month for an exam when your breasts are least tender and swollen, such as the week your period ends.

· Look at your breasts in the mirror with your arms at your sides. Then, raise your arms above your head. Note any visible changes in the appearance of your breasts.

· Lie down and put one hand behind your head. Use the pads of your fingers on your other hand to feel your breasts in a clockwise or up-and-down pattern, applying different levels of pressure as you examine. Explore your entire breast area, including your armpit.

· Gently squeeze your nipple to check for discharge.

· Repeat the exam on the other side.

Your breasts will change naturally over time, but your nipples should stay relatively consistent in shape, size and color after puberty.

If you notice any of the following visible changes in your breast skin or nipples, consult your physician as soon as possible:

• Red, itchy or scaly rash

• Darkening or discolored skin

• A nipple turned inward (inverted)

• Dimpling (similar to an orange peel), puckering or other nipple, areola or breast skin changes

Breast tenderness and swelling are common during menstruation, but new or persistent discomfort unrelated to your period should be evaluated.

Look out for a change in size or shape of your breast, such as swelling in part or all of your breast or new asymmetry between breasts. Some patients describe a heaviness or fullness in one breast.

Nipple discharge is not always concerning, but new or unexplained discharge should be examined by your doctor.

Breast tissue can naturally feel bumpy or uneven. If both breasts have similar texture and nothing has changed, it’s likely normal breast tissue. But a new lump, mass or thickened area in the breast or armpit should raise a flag.

If you detect abnormalities in your breasts, try to stay calm. Many breast changes are the result of benign, non-cancerous conditions.

The most important thing is that you’ve identified a change in your body that is out of its own “ordinary”, and you’re prepared to discuss the changes with your doctor. Even if you’ve had a normal screening mammogram, it’s important to share any new information. That will give you and your medical team the best chance of detecting and managing any developing problems as early as possible.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.