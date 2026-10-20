Musical continues at Dallas Area Middle School

Marius, portrayed by Rocco Pugliese, cradles the injured Éponine, portrayed by Lauren Roberts, in The Standard Theatre Company’s production of ‘Les Miserables.’

The dying Fantine, portrayed by Ashley Bohn, entrusts her child to Jean Valjean, portrayed by Robert Valenti in The Standard Theatre Company’s production of ‘Les Miserables.’

The musical ‘Les Miserables’ is set against the turmoil of 19th century France, particularly the unrest of 1832, when student revolutionaries fought and died near the barricades they had built.

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“Les Misérables,” presented by the Scranton-based Standard Theatre Company, will continue at the Dallas Middle School with final performances Oct. 23-25.

Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, “Les Misérables” features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. Its score includes some of musical theatre’s most enduring songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

Set against the turmoil of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” follows Jean Valjean, a former prisoner attempting to build a new life while Inspector Javert relentlessly pursues him. As revolution stirs in the streets of Paris, their lives intersect with workers, students, lovers and outcasts in a story of justice, sacrifice, love and redemption.

For director Mandy Bruno Bogue, the production is deeply personal.

“‘Les Misérables’ was the first professional production I ever saw as a child, and it changed the course of my life,” said Bruno Bogue. “It was the first time I understood what theatre could do — how a story could make an entire room feel something together. Years later, I had the extraordinary opportunity to perform the role of Éponine in the Broadway production. To come back to this material now as a director feels incredibly full circle.”

That history shapes Bruno Bogue’s approach to the production.

“I’m interested in stripping away the idea that these are iconic musical-theatre characters and reminding ourselves that they are people — frightened, hopeful, flawed, desperate, funny, brave people making choices under extraordinary circumstances,” she said. “There is enormous responsibility in directing a piece that has meant this much to me for so long. I don’t want our company chasing someone else’s ‘Les Misérables.’ I want us to find the human beings inside it.”

“The scale of ‘Les Misérables’ is enormous, but its power is incredibly intimate,” Bruno Bogue continued. “Underneath the barricades and the music is a story about what we owe one another. It asks whether a person can change, whether mercy can be stronger than judgment, and whether hope can survive in circumstances that seem determined to extinguish it. Those are the questions we keep coming back to in the rehearsal room.”

The production is directed by Mandy Bruno Bogue, with music direction by Jeremy Kemmerer and choreography and technical direction by Michael Marone.

Bringing together performers from throughout the region alongside artists with extensive professional and theatrical experience, the company is led by Robert Valenti as Jean Valjean, Benjamin T. Gruden as Javert, Ashley Bohn as Fantine, Matthew Alexander Sarnovsky as Thénardier, Rylee Ann Marotto as Madame Thénardier, Rocco Pugliese as Marius, Lauren Roberts as Éponine, Jessica Jean Brown as Cosette, and Adam Zawatsky as Enjolras. Asher Kemmerer and Bradley Sereyka share the role of Gavroche, with Delaney Courter and Addie Zvirblis sharing Young Cosette and Young Éponine.

The company also includes David Baker, Michael Marone, Aidan Slatky, Zachary D. Rossetti, Joshua Langan, Evan Olivares, Paul Brasavage, Conner Casterlin, Courtney Zabresky, Jessica Brasavage, Raegan Czyzycki, Briana Greco, Kelly Vinnacombe Baker, Jadyn Backes, Lily Milazzo, Alex Stasukinas, Sydney Akin, Lucy Stanvitch, Marissa Greco and Finley Culkin.

One of The Standard Theatre Company’s most ambitious undertakings to date, “Les Misérables” brings together emerging artists and experienced theatre professionals to create large-scale theatrical work for audiences in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 and 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Dallas Area Middle School, 2020 Conyngham Ave., Dallas. Tickets are available at www.thestandardtheatre.com/tickets.