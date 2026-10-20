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Conrad Hillard, a member of Scouting America Troop 106, has completed his Eagle Scout project on the Mountain Top Historical Society’s property in Fairview Township.

Hillard and other troop members leveled the land around the flagpole near the caboose and installed landscape timbers, crushed stone and lighting.

The flagpole once stood at Fairview Township High School. The Herron family rescued it from the ashes when the school was destroyed by fire in 1977 and later donated it to the historical society, which restored it.

Troop 106 will raise a new flag on the pole at its November meeting.