St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Sept. 19 to recognize the volunteers who help serve more than 120,000 meals a year to people in need. The dinner was organized by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board and sponsored by Highmark. Shown are volunteers who won raffle prizes from local restaurants and retailers, along with Joseph Mahoney, chief executive officer of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, second row at far left, and Chris Bedwick, president of the kitchen’s advisory board, second row at far right. For information about volunteering or becoming a meal sponsor of the day, call 570-829-7796.
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