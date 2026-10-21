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REVIEW

“The Paris Files”

By: Eva Jurczyk

Rating: 4.2/5

This author was new to me, so I had no expectations. The format of the book is a little unusual. The story is told by the cast of characters who are being interviewed by the police in alternating chapters. This gives readers different points of view and left wondering who is being truthful and who might not be.

Genie St. Onge is a photographer from Toronto. She is a helpless romantic who is always getting her heart broken. While traveling, she meets Jacob Ford and it is love at first sight. Genie rents an apartment in Paris where she and Jacob plan a romantic get together. Initially, things seem to be ideal. They spend long hours in bed and eat tasty Parisian bread and delicious pastries every morning. Then things take a dark turn when Jacob disappears.

Genie is adamant that Jacob didn’t just leave her. Unfortunately, no one believes her story. Other tenants in the building said Genie was alone in her apartment. They never saw a man with her. Readers are now faced with the question whether Genie is accurate about her story or just an unreliable narrator.

When the French police become involved in the search for Jacob, Genie’s life starts to fall apart, revealing secrets and lies. She presents to others as being emotionally unstable and her decision making is questionable. Did Jacob ever exist at all? Is Genie crazy or is everyone else crazy?

The supporting cast is compelling. The voices of the landlord, the neighbor, the shopkeeper, the caretaker, friends back home, and (spoiler alert) even Jacob’s wife, add another layer to the story. Readers learn their personal motivations and how they really feel about Genie. Each one feels distinct, believable, and important to solving the mystery. But how reliable are they?

This is a psychological thriller that will keep readers guessing. The fantastic setting and unusual format are good choices for people who enjoy unreliable characters and a mystery that questions the person telling the story. It is an engaging thriller and the reveal at the end is shocking. I found this to be an enjoyable reading experience.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.