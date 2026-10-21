Some macadamia nut pancakes. I loved them, MT thought the nut flavor was hard to detect, while her mom found the presence of nuts in a pancake a bit odd. Using roasted nuts (which I didn’t) probably would have increased the flavor, but also increased the crunchiness.

🔊 Listen to this

MT and I get recipe ideas from a wide array of sources: I’ve made pagach and shrimp scampi pizzas after enjoying versions at restaurants, smash burgers following a first sampling from a food truck at the Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival, and Scotch eggs to sate a craving I developed from annual visits to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

I tried my hand at Pad Thai when one of my sisters said she yearned for a simple recipe (good, but not my definition of simple), veggie fritters when another (vegetarian) sister visited, a chocolate cake with red beets courtesy of a reader’s recipe, and the best stromboli I’ve ever tasted thanks to an old cycling friend I met nearly five decades ago while running my own bicycle shop.

Many recipes have come directly from traditional family meals (especially at Christmas and Easter), or as a result of trying to update those traditions with new twists on the ingredients. There’s also an inevitable influx of gifted cookbooks once people realize you happily hunt for new ideas on a weekly — even daily — basis (Don’t rush to send more; we have quite a collection). And there are two sources generally unavailable when I was a kid: A plethora of TV cooking shows and the internet.

Writing Test Kitchen articles 52 times a year for more than six years has proven much more than an exercise in culinary expansion; it broadens the mind and reflects the community we build around us. It harkens back to a mantra I’ve occasionally offered since writing about baking bread on Good Friday while my mom was in the hospital ER: Cooking isn’t just about eating to live; it’s about what that life means.

Yet of all the sources for new menu ideas, I suspect the oddest one is TV shows that have nothing to do with cooking — other than the fact that, as in real life, people on the screen sometimes cook. It was the recurring mention of “shrimp parm” by Bev on The Goldbergs that prompted me to find and try a recipe. This week’s inspiration came from an even more unlikely source, a rerun of the medical drama House, in which the title doctor had moved in with his friend Wilson, who made macadamia nut pancakes.

I like pancakes and macadamia nuts, so why not try it? The recipe I pulled off the web isn’t hard, but keep in mind that the nuts can be —which may, or may not, impact taster reactions.

MT thought they were delicious, then added, “But I don’t really taste the macadamia nuts.” To which I pointed out macadamias have a pretty subtle flavor (she later said she did start to sense the nuttiness after eating more pancakes).

Her mom, on the other hand, waxed eloquent about how “beautiful and perfectly golden” they were, then added, “but I’m not used to having a hard nut in my pancakes.”

The lesson: The finer you chop the nuts, the less you may know they are there, yet the coarser the chop, the more intrusive they may feel to some tasters. If you opt to try these, consider your tastes and those of any guests when you cut up the macadamias. I opted for a mix of very fine with bigger, clearly visible bits.

My reaction? I loved them, both when the nuts were too fine to notice and when I came across a big enough chunk to bite into.

Two notes: As usual, I didn’t buy buttermilk, opting to add a tablespoon of vinegar to a cup of regular milk and let it sit for about 10 minutes. And while the recipe calls for roasted macadamia nuts, the ones I bought weren’t, and I opted to use them as they came. Roasted should add more flavor and crunch.

Dobru chut!

Macadamia nut pancakes (keepingitrelle.com)

1½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup roasted macadamia nuts, finely chopped

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat.

In a medium bowl, add flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until well combined.

To a small bowl, add buttermilk, egg, and butter. Whisk until well combined.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until just combined. Do not overmix the batter. Lumps in the batter are okay.

Add the macadamia nuts and mix until just incorporated.

Add butter or oil to the pan and scoop about ¼ cup of batter for each pancake. Cook for 2-4 minutes or until bubbles begin to develop on the top of the pancake. Flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until lightly browned.