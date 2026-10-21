Retirement service set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Pastor Charles and Jean Grube met as students at Susquehanna University, where they both earned bachelor of music degrees in music education.

Pastor Charles Grube and Jean Grube are looking forward to a new chapter in their lives after 29 years of ministry at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas.

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When Charles Grube was growing up in Schuylkill County, a woman he met at church told him what she envisioned for his future.

“She said, ‘You should go to seminary to be a minister.’ ”

He ran into this lady more than once, and she gave him that message more than once. But for years, he didn’t pay much attention.

“I was waiting for a ‘mountaintop moment’,” he said. “Then someone told me that when God speaks to us, it’s often through other people.”

Walking down a school hallway and contemplating his job as a music teacher, Grube realized, “I didn’t see myself doing that 20 years from then. I quit teaching music and went to the seminary.”

This week, Pastor Grube and his wife, Jean, are about to begin a new chapter in their lives. They’ve both reached age 65, and after 29 years serving St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas, they feel called to spend more time with their grandchildren.

“I want to be available for them in a way I couldn’t be for our children,” the pastor said. “Our weekends were always so scheduled, because we have Saturday services here (in addition to Sunday services).”

This Sunday’s worship service, set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at St. Paul’s, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will be a time of farewell for the Grubes. The Rev. Stan Reep from York, Pastor Grube’s best friend from his days at Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, will be the guest preacher.

As they look back on the past several decades at St. Paul’s, the Grubes recall a busy time that included moving the congregation from a small structure in Shavertown to a new building — spacious, handicap accessible and with plenty of room for parking — that held its first service in 2001.

“One of my first official acts as pastor was to sign the deed,” Grube said, noting that the new church building was designed to have “a really good, professional kitchen,” partly for the preparation of the church’s frequent roast beef dinner fundraisers, and also classrooms designed to accommodate Head Start and Early Intervention classes.

“Community outreach is important,” Pastor Grube said, as Jean Grube listed Scouts, quilters, Bible study, Alzheimer’s Disease support and grief support as some of the groups who also have used the church’s space.

St. Paul’s also hosts monthly labyrinth walks open to members of the community, and recently invited pet owners to bring their animals to an outdoor blessing service that Pastor Grube officiated.

The pastor also serves as an Associate of the Bishop for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Mission District of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod, has mentored seminary interns, and has developed ecumenical partnerships such as joint services with Prince of Peace Episcopal Church.

Jean Grube fondly recalls an outdoor service in the field when the congregation broke ground for its new building and said she has good memories of the couple’s four children taking part in Sunday School, confirmation classes, choir events and youth gatherings as they grew up.

The Grubes have four children, Hannah Cooper, Colin Grube, Hilary Regan and Clara Orgitano, and two grandchildren, Viola and Henry Orgitano. The youngest of the Grubes’ four children was 2 years old when the family moved to the Back Mountain.

Music ministry has given a great deal of satisfaction to both Pastor Grube and Jean Grube, who met as music education majors at Susquehanna University. They’ve sung together during worship services and have also offered secular selections, such as a Harold Hill/Marian the Librarian duet from “The Music Man,” during talent shows. Jean Grube also has brought music to Vacation Bible School and has been known to lead the singing around a campfire with her guitar.

An assistant minister and lector at the church, Jean Grube has co-designed and co-taught the First Communion class, designed church vestments, written anthems for the choir, taught a painting class and created Christmas pageants, tailoring them to use the talents of young singers and narrators.

“We’re very grateful for our time here,” Pastor Grube said, with Jean Grube echoing his sentiments. “It’s a very special congregation, offering a great deal of fellowship.”

After his official retirement on Nov. 1, Pastor Grube said an interim minister will likely be appointed to serve at St. Paul’s until a new pastor is chosen.