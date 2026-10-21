🔊 Listen to this

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “All the President’s Men” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 23, in the reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film tells of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein from The Washington Post, who uncovered details of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. This film is rated PG and runs for 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Knotty Brunch: Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to share tips and tricks, swap supplies and make new friends while working on your projects together. This month’s meeting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will have a Halloween theme and spooky patterns available, but any project you are working on is welcome. Snacks will be provided. This free event is for ages 10 and older. To register, please call Information Services at 570-821-1959.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oct. 26, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series will conclude Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.

Faux Stained Glass Halloween Art: Students in third through fifth grade are invited to join Ms. Kelly at 6 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Ave., Mountain Top, to make a faux stained glass craft with a Halloween theme. We will be using hot glue, paint and regular glue. Registration is required. Please call 570-474-9313 or sign up via the library Facebook page.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a screening of “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30, in the reading room at the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The story follows Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, as they set out to discover the mystery behind the garden sabotage that plagues their village and threatens the annual giant vegetable growing contest. This film is rated G and runs for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Pittston Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Books are $2 for hardcovers, $1 for trade books, 50 cents for small paperbacks and 50 cents for children’s books. Fill a bag for $5 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. with any remaining books. All proceeds benefit the children’s programs. The library will accept donations of books in good condition from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Children’s books are especially needed.

Brushes With History: Presidential historian Dr. Larry Cook will give a presentation on painter Francis B. Carpenter, the artist who lived in the Lincoln White House for six months while painting the image of Lincoln reading the Emancipation Proclamation to his Cabinet. The program is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Copies of Dr. Cook’s new book about Carpenter will be available for purchase. Register early by calling 570-287-2013.

Math tutoring: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Fanhui Kong, a mathematics professor at Wilkes University, will offer free tutoring for students in grades 6 through 12. Kong will work individually with students to address specific math skills and learning needs. Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the library at 570-287-2013 or visit the Hoyt Library website.