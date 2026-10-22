Scan this QR code with your mobile device to donate money to the free Thanksgiving dinner pick up.

Volunteers on Public Square hand out free Thanksgiving dinners to community members on Nov. 20, 2025.

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Another free Thanksgiving dinner pickup will be held on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre this year from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19., and organizers are busy collecting donations for the event.

They are accepting non-perishable foods, grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

Co-organizer Laura Kogoy-Colleran said donations of to-go containers, utensils, and napkins are also needed.

Those who wish to donate money can find the event @ThanksgivingWBSquare on Venmo.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Rubbico Real Estate, 12 W. Carey St., Plains Township.

Dinners are free, no questions asked. The only stipulation is that whoever needs a meal must be present for pickup. For example, if you have a family of four, all four members must be present.

Kogoy-Colleran and Floyd Snook of Snook’s Wings and Things first organized the annual event last year, serving more than 100 free dinners to the community.