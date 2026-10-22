<p>Volunteers on Public Square hand out free Thanksgiving dinners to community members on Nov. 20, 2025.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader File Photo</p>

Volunteers on Public Square hand out free Thanksgiving dinners to community members on Nov. 20, 2025.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader File Photo
<p>Scan this QR code with your mobile device to donate money to the free Thanksgiving dinner pick up.</p>

Scan this QR code with your mobile device to donate money to the free Thanksgiving dinner pick up.

Another free Thanksgiving dinner pickup will be held on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre this year from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19., and organizers are busy collecting donations for the event.

They are accepting non-perishable foods, grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

Co-organizer Laura Kogoy-Colleran said donations of to-go containers, utensils, and napkins are also needed.

Those who wish to donate money can find the event @ThanksgivingWBSquare on Venmo.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Rubbico Real Estate, 12 W. Carey St., Plains Township.

Dinners are free, no questions asked. The only stipulation is that whoever needs a meal must be present for pickup. For example, if you have a family of four, all four members must be present.

Kogoy-Colleran and Floyd Snook of Snook’s Wings and Things first organized the annual event last year, serving more than 100 free dinners to the community.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.