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BACK MOUNTAIN

The Health of Our Forest, Hunting and Understanding Deer Management: Join the North Branch Land Trust and PA Game Commission 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Game Commission Northeast Region Office for an educational program on white tailed deer and the roles hunting and forest stewardship play in maintaining a healthy deer population. No registration is required.

Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Takeout will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. For information, call 570-675-3859.

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale: Trucksville United Methodist Church will sell Welsh cookies, with pickup noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Fellowship Hall, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville. Cookies are $7 a dozen and must be pre-ordered by Nov. 11. Please email Amy35mm@yahoo.com or call/text Amy Sadvary at 570-855-9988 to place your order.

Roast Beef Dinner: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, next to the Centermoreland Store. Dine-in and takeout will be available. The menu includes roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert. Another dinner will be held in December, and the next one is set for Jan. 27

Holiday Bazaar Sale: The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall, Foster Street, Dallas. It will include vendors, and lunch and Welsh cookies will be for sale. To reserve vendor space, contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893.

EDWARDSVILLE

Fall Fling Hymn Sing and Gymanfa Ganu: The hymn sing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 668 Main St., Edwardsville. Gary Boyer will lead the English hymns and Carol Jones Wolosz the Welsh hymns. Glen Ryman will accompany. A Te Bach with homemade breads, Welsh cookies and lemon curd will follow. For information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.

GLEN LYON

Hoagie Sale: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 153 E. Main St., Glen Lyon, will sell turkey, ham and cheese, and Italian hoagies and vegetable soup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Hoagies are $8 each, and soup is $9 a quart. A bake sale and basket raffle will be held at the same time in the church hall. To order, call 570-736-6908 by Oct. 24.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Concealed Carry Seminar: District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will present at a Concealed Carry Seminar hosted by Representative Brenda Pugh, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Wyoming Hose Company, 99 East 3rd Street, Wyoming.

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: The dinner will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be bought at the fire station. Ads for the program booklet are also available.

Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, the free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. It includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, West Eighth Street, West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be served. Parking, the hall entrance and an accessible ramp are behind the church.

Novena to St. Jude: Communion of Saints Parish in Pittston will continue the 69th annual tradition of the Annual Novena to St. Jude, ending on the Feast of Sts. Simon and Jude, Wednesday, Oct. 28. All Masses and services will be celebrated in St. Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main Street in Pittston. Daily Masses will be celebrated at noon (Monday-Saturday) and Sunday Mass will be 8 a.m. Sung Evening Prayer will be 7 p.m. (Monday-Friday). There will be no Evening Prayer on Saturday or Sunday. Confessions will be heard Monday through Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m., and the Rosary will be prayed before each noon Mass. For information, call the parish office at 570-654-0053.

Halloween Dinner Dance: Dupont VFW Post 4909 Home Association will hold their annual Halloween Dinner Dance on Oct. 31 in the main banquet hall, 401 Main St., Dupont. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and music will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $30 per person. For tickets and reservations see or call Bob Lopata at the VFW 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 28. Prizes for funniest, scariest, etc., costumes will be awarded.

Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold a bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Regular games pay $100 in cash, and the specials pay $200, $200 and $600. Turkeys will also be given away for Thanksgiving. Food will be for sale throughout the evening. Tickets are available from any Zara member or by calling 570-472-5352.

Turkey Fest: Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will host this take-out event, with pickups noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 in the school hall, corner of West Chestnut and North River streets, Wilkes-Barre. Turkey dinners are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Call (570) 829-3051 to make your reservation. Walk-in customers will be welcomed, but reservations are strongly encouraged. Non-perishable food items will be collected for donation to a local pantry.

Craft Fair: Communion of Saints Parish Craft Fair will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Parish Center of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 237 William St., Pittston. Lunch will be available for purchase, and there will be up to 30 vendors. Please contact craftypattiecf@gmail.com for applications.

Twilight Bingo: Corpus Christi Parish will hold a Twilight Bingo at 7 p.m. NOv. 8 in Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 601 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include 15 regular games worth $150 each. Food will be available for purchase. For a ticket order form, call the rectory at 570-654-2753.

Roast Beef Dinner, Pierogi Sale: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main, Pittston, is taking orders for roast beef dinner take-outs, to be picked up noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the church hall. Cost is $16 per dinner. We also are taking orders for: potato cheese and farmer’s cheese pierogies, $12 per dozen, frozen. Consider purchasing pierogies during this sale to have for your traditional Christmas Eve supper. A very limited number of extra dinners and other food items may be available for purchase the day of the event, but pre-ordering guarantees your choices. Call the dedicated order line 570-654-5349 or Mike at 570-704-6520 by Nov. 6 State your choices, your name, and call back number. Pay by cash or check at that time. St. Michael’s is a short distance north of the bridge in Pittston.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Election Day Food Sale: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a food sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The menu includes: pulled porketta sandwiches, $11; chili, $9 a bowl or $17 a quart; kielbasa, potato and cabbage soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart; chicken pot pie soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart. No preorders will be taken. Walk-ins are welcome.

Veterans Picnic Lunch: Hanover Township Lions Club will treat local veterans to a free picnic lunch from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Crossroads, 693 Carey Ave., Hanover Township, across from Burger King. All veterans are welcome. Call 570-262-7108 to reserve a spot. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 14.

Autumn Fling Bingo: Mary’s Ministry at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish will host its annual bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, in Conlan Hall, North Maple Avenue, Kingston. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 if bought by Oct. 30, and include 15 regular games. Extra cards, specials, raffles and refreshments are sold separately. Games are worth $100 or more. Players younger than 18 must be with an adult. For information, visit stignatiuspa.com or call the rectory at 570-288-6446.

Turkey Bingo: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a turkey bingo 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Grand prize is a 55-inch smart TV. Other prizes include gift cards, cash and turkeys. Refreshments include lazy pierogie, haluski, hamburgers, sliders, wimpies, taco dip and chips, grilled hot dogs, tater tots, desserts and beverages. There also will be a 50-50 raffle, gift baskets and pull offs. Call 570-899-1704 for prepaid reservations, $25. Admission at door is $30. Doors open at noon.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army veteran Pvt. Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The brunch is free for veterans and $20 for guests. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. Reservations are due by Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

Lancaster trip: Brooke Estates Travelers will host a trip to American Music Theater Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Cost of the trip is $130, which includes show, lunch at Hershey Farms restaurant, round-trip transportation, tax and gratuity. The bus will leave the community center 410 Pollock Drive, at 7 a.m. if you have any questions, please call Marion at 570-881-4943

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The Christmas Variety Show trip is Nov. 12. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE

Indoor Trick or Treat: St. John Lutheran Church, 231 State St, Nanticoke will sponsor its annual Halloween event 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Al are welcome. Follow the signs to enter the basement. For more info call 570-735-8531 (leave message), or email at NanticokeLutheran@gmail.com.

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: The dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Bob Nicholson will call, and Ryck Kaiser and the band Contra Intuitive will play live music. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s in Plymouth: The group will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth. New members are always welcome. For more info, call Jim at 570-301-8867.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Sunday, Nov. 15. Pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: Swoyersville Kiwanis will host a breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School cafeteria, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, SOS, toast, coffee, juice and desserts. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. In honor of Veterans Day, veterans eat free. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member, at the door, or by calling or texting 570-762-1985. Students who need community service hours and would like to help can call or text Kathy at 570-762-1985.

REUNIONS

GAR High School Class of 1952 Luncheon: Class members will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Coughlin High School Class of 1959 Get-Together: The class will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Leggio’s Restaurant, Route 315, Wilkes-Barre. Class members, their spouses and members of the Coughlin classes of 1958 and 1960 are welcome. If you plan to attend, call Fran at 570-261-4121.