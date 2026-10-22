BACK MOUNTAIN
The Health of Our Forest, Hunting and Understanding Deer Management: Join the North Branch Land Trust and PA Game Commission 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Game Commission Northeast Region Office for an educational program on white tailed deer and the roles hunting and forest stewardship play in maintaining a healthy deer population. No registration is required.
EDWARDSVILLE
Fall Fling Hymn Sing and Gymanfa Ganu: The hymn sing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 668 Main St., Edwardsville. Gary Boyer will lead the English hymns and Carol Jones Wolosz the Welsh hymns. Glen Ryman will accompany. A Te Bach with homemade breads, Welsh cookies and lemon curd will follow. For information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.
GLEN LYON
Hoagie Sale: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 153 E. Main St., Glen Lyon, will sell turkey, ham and cheese, and Italian hoagies and vegetable soup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Hoagies are $8 each, and soup is $9 a quart. A bake sale and basket raffle will be held at the same time in the church hall. To order, call 570-736-6908 by Oct. 24.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Concealed Carry Seminar: District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will present at a Concealed Carry Seminar hosted by Representative Brenda Pugh, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Wyoming Hose Company, 99 East 3rd Street, Wyoming.
Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: The dinner will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be bought at the fire station. Ads for the program booklet are also available.
Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, the free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. It includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.
Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, West Eighth Street, West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be served. Parking, the hall entrance and an accessible ramp are behind the church.
Novena to St. Jude: Communion of Saints Parish in Pittston will continue the 69th annual tradition of the Annual Novena to St. Jude, ending on the Feast of Sts. Simon and Jude, Wednesday, Oct. 28. All Masses and services will be celebrated in St. Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main Street in Pittston. Daily Masses will be celebrated at noon (Monday-Saturday) and Sunday Mass will be 8 a.m. Sung Evening Prayer will be 7 p.m. (Monday-Friday). There will be no Evening Prayer on Saturday or Sunday. Confessions will be heard Monday through Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m., and the Rosary will be prayed before each noon Mass. For information, call the parish office at 570-654-0053.
Halloween Dinner Dance: Dupont VFW Post 4909 Home Association will hold their annual Halloween Dinner Dance on Oct. 31 in the main banquet hall, 401 Main St., Dupont. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and music will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $30 per person. For tickets and reservations see or call Bob Lopata at the VFW 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 28. Prizes for funniest, scariest, etc., costumes will be awarded.
Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold a bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Regular games pay $100 in cash, and the specials pay $200, $200 and $600. Turkeys will also be given away for Thanksgiving. Food will be for sale throughout the evening. Tickets are available from any Zara member or by calling 570-472-5352.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Election Day Food Sale: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a food sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The menu includes: pulled porketta sandwiches, $11; chili, $9 a bowl or $17 a quart; kielbasa, potato and cabbage soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart; chicken pot pie soup, $8 a bowl or $16 a quart. No preorders will be taken. Walk-ins are welcome.
Lancaster trip: Brooke Estates Travelers will host a trip to American Music Theater Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Cost of the trip is $130, which includes show, lunch at Hershey Farms restaurant, round-trip transportation, tax and gratuity. The bus will leave the community center 410 Pollock Drive, at 7 a.m. if you have any questions, please call Marion at 570-881-4943
MOUNTAIN TOP
Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The Christmas Variety Show trip is Nov. 12. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.
NANTICOKE
Indoor Trick or Treat: St. John Lutheran Church, 231 State St, Nanticoke will sponsor its annual Halloween event 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Al are welcome. Follow the signs to enter the basement. For more info call 570-735-8531 (leave message), or email at NanticokeLutheran@gmail.com.
Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: The dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Bob Nicholson will call, and Ryck Kaiser and the band Contra Intuitive will play live music. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.
PLYMOUTH
Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s in Plymouth: The group will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth. New members are always welcome. For more info, call Jim at 570-301-8867.
Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Sunday, Nov. 15. Pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.