Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, at right, talks to members of the Downtown Artistic Forum on Wednesday morning about plans to apply for a grant to strengthen a downtown arts district.

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Sordoni Art Gallery. Kirby Center. Wilkes University.

Fine Arts Fiesta. Circle Centre for the Arts. Riverfront Parks.

Those were just a few of the names that appeared, one by one, on a list displayed digitally on a wall, as members of the Downtown Arts Forum typed the names of various assets and strengths of downtown Wilkes-Barre into their phones as they thought of them.

“I’m glad to see Riverfront Parks is up there,” John Maday from that organization said as people busily tapped away on Wednesday morning during a Downtown Arts Forum meeting held in the Fine Arts Fiesta headquarters on Public Square.

“This is the first step, really step 1A,” said Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, explaining he would like to apply for a grant from Pennsylvania Creative Industries, a rebrand of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The grant, which at most could be $50,000 for each of five years, would be used to strengthen a walkable, geographically defined arts district in Wilkes-Barre’s downtown, which Newman described as about 370 acres bordered by the campuses of King’s College to the north, Wilkes University to the South, the Susquehanna River to the west and the railroad tracks near Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to the east.

After the meeting, Newman said that anyone who would like to identify assets, challenges and opportunities in the downtown or help the grant application process in any other way should contact Gina Malsky at missgina.dtwb@gmail.com or Rachael Stark at rachael@wbdcp.org.

In othe action, Alan K. Stout from Visit Luzerne County told the group that family members of Babe Ruth had been in town for the third annual Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby on Oct. 10. They stayed at Genetti’s, ate at downtown restaurants and were impressed by all the activity they saw downtown. “They loved it,” he said.

Before the meeting ended, members of the Downtown Arts Forum reminded each other of upcoming events that are likely to create more bustle, among them:

• Fine Taste Fine Art, a $50 per person fundraiser for the Wyoming Valley Art League, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 rear South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Trick or Treating and Pumpkin Painting, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at stations that participating businesses and non-profit organizations will have set up on Public Square and the first block of South Main Street.

• The Art of Tarot, a one-day, pop-up exhibition at the Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 South Main. Gallery director Heather Sincavage will speak on the art and symbolism of Tarot at 5 p.m. Oct. 27. There will be a sign-up sheet for readings.

• NEPA Philharmonic (Candle)LIT 360 Brass concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse, North River Street.

• Small Business Saturday/Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at The Bank Downtown, 8 West Market St.

• A Madrigal Dinner, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square.

• Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will perform “Nutcracker Land of Sweets,” 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Center.