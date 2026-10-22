The Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Chapter recently honored seven military veterans representing the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.
More than 100 people attended the ceremony at the Plains Township Municipal Pavilion. It also heralded the presentation of the 250th quilt presented to veterans during the chapter’s five years.
Honorees are:
• Michael Bilski, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
• Stanley Marchak, Plains Township, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1967.
Lance Cpl. Marchak, who was honorably discharged in February 1970, received the Combat Action Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and two Presidential Unit Citations.
• Sean Downs, Nanticoke, joined the U.S. Army Reserve in February 1988.
He received the Army Achievement Medal and the Kuwait Liberation Medal, among others. After 21 years of service, he was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.
• Frank Rinkievicz, Hanover Township, joined the U.S. Navy in August 1969, completing basic training at Great Lakes Naval Station, Ill.. He remained at the naval station as he attended Radar School and Electronic Warfare School.
He was honorably discharged in January 1973 as a petty officer third class.
• Wesley Baker, Benton, enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1982. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and advanced turbine engine training at Fort Eustis, Va.
He was honorably discharged in 1995 as a chief warrant officer 2. His honors included aviator and crew member wings, Airborne and air assault wings, the Reconnaissance Commando Badge, and the Stetson and spurs as a cavalry trooper.
• Christine D. Brague, Montoursville, enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1989 and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. She then received advanced individual training as an ammunition specialist at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., before reporting to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. She also participated in desert training rotations at Fort Irwin, Calif.
She was honorably discharged in March 1994. She received four Army Achievement Medals, the Army Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
• Thomas J. Hromisin, Pittston, joined the U.S. Army following his 2005 graduation from the University of Scranton, where he was a member and top graduate of the ROTC program. After graduating, as a 2nd Lieutenant, he reported to Fort Lewis, Wash. His intensive training focused on the Stryker Mobile Gun System (MGS), an eight-wheel armored combat vehicle.
The honoree was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. Among his awards are the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.
For information about the chapter, email northeastpaquiltsofvalor@gmail.com or visit the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Facebook page.
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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.