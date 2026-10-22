🔊 Listen to this

The Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Chapter recently honored seven military veterans representing the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony at the Plains Township Municipal Pavilion. It also heralded the presentation of the 250th quilt presented to veterans during the chapter’s five years.

Honorees are:

• Michael Bilski, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

• Stanley Marchak, Plains Township, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1967.

Completing basic training at Parris Island, S.C., he later reported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he completed training as a forward observer.

Deployed to Vietnam as part of the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines Infantry, he served as an observer, feeding data to the artillery battery to target the enemy.

Lance Cpl. Marchak, who was honorably discharged in February 1970, received the Combat Action Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and two Presidential Unit Citations.

• Sean Downs, Nanticoke, joined the U.S. Army Reserve in February 1988.

He completed boot camp at Fort McClellan, Ala., as a member of the 320th Army Military Police unit in Ashley.

He was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1991 under Desert Shiled/Desert Storm, guarding thousands of prisoners of war. In 2003, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was a member of the law-and-order attachment at Camp Anaconda near Baghdad.

He received the Army Achievement Medal and the Kuwait Liberation Medal, among others. After 21 years of service, he was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.

• Frank Rinkievicz, Hanover Township, joined the U.S. Navy in August 1969, completing basic training at Great Lakes Naval Station, Ill.. He remained at the naval station as he attended Radar School and Electronic Warfare School.

In 1970, he was assigned to the USS Fox (DLG-33), a guided missile frigate. He journeyed through the western Pacific as they prepared for future missions. In September 1971, and again later that year, the USS Fox headed to the Gulf of Tonkin amid the Vietnam War. He served in the Positive Identification Radar Advisory Zone, tracking aircraft and compiling electronic intelligence reports for the Pentagon. In 1972, the USS Fox departed for Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

He was honorably discharged in January 1973 as a petty officer third class.

• Wesley Baker, Benton, enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1982. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and advanced turbine engine training at Fort Eustis, Va.

He served four years as an engine specialist with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., followed by four years as an aviation systems and maintenance instructor at Fort Indiantown Gap. After attending helicopter school at Fort Rucker, Ala., he served as a helicopter pilot in Fulda, Germany, and later in Haiti.

He was honorably discharged in 1995 as a chief warrant officer 2. His honors included aviator and crew member wings, Airborne and air assault wings, the Reconnaissance Commando Badge, and the Stetson and spurs as a cavalry trooper.

• Christine D. Brague, Montoursville, enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1989 and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. She then received advanced individual training as an ammunition specialist at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., before reporting to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. She also participated in desert training rotations at Fort Irwin, Calif.

In October 1990, she was deployed to the Persian Gulf during Operations Desert Shield/Storm and the liberation of Kuwait. Upon her return, she was assigned to Fort Drum, N.Y., where she served as a petroleum oil lubricant specialist. She was reassigned to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where she graduated as an academic honoree and placed on the commandant’s list as an E4P/specialist.

She was honorably discharged in March 1994. She received four Army Achievement Medals, the Army Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

• Thomas J. Hromisin, Pittston, joined the U.S. Army following his 2005 graduation from the University of Scranton, where he was a member and top graduate of the ROTC program. After graduating, as a 2nd Lieutenant, he reported to Fort Lewis, Wash. His intensive training focused on the Stryker Mobile Gun System (MGS), an eight-wheel armored combat vehicle.

In 2007, he deployed to Iraq, where he served as an MGS vehicle commander, breaching walls, destroying bunkers and providing rapid, direct fire to support assaulting infantry. While on a mission, he was hit by a sniper’s bullet, resulting in a severe traumatic brain injury. With his tenacious spirit, he underwent multiple years of surgery and rehabilitation, rebuilding his life.

The honoree was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. Among his awards are the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

For information about the chapter, email northeastpaquiltsofvalor@gmail.com or visit the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Facebook page.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.