Members of the Rotary Clubs of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre pose for a photo after last year’s Holiday Bingo. This year’s event is planned for Nov. 8 at the Friedman Jewish Community Center and will benefit the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.

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The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre and the Kingston Rotary Club are partnering to bring holiday cheer to the community with their upcoming Holiday Bingo fundraiser, an all-ages, family-friendly event benefiting the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA).

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with games beginning at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can look forward to an exciting day of bingo, with toys and gift cards among the prizes, making it a fun opportunity for families, friends and community members to come together while supporting a meaningful local cause.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for children, with children under 6 admitted for free. Admission covers 20 regular bingo games. Special games can be purchased during the event. Admission tickets can be purchased in advance at wvca.harnessgiving.org/events/4176 or at the door.

All event proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association and support its work with children and families throughout the region. Food will be available for purchase from the D’s on Wheels food truck, and sweet treats will be provided by the Fidelity Bank Ice Cream Truck.

By joining forces, the two Rotary clubs aim to create a festive community gathering that combines holiday fun with the spirit of service. The fundraiser reflects Rotary’s ongoing commitment to strengthening local communities and supporting organizations that make a difference in the lives of children and families.