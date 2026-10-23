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A recent press release by the United States Census Bureau is a reminder for genealogists of one reason for an ancestor suddenly vanishing from their accustomed place.

Says the census, “The most destructive earthquake to ever occur in the southeastern United States took place in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1886 and was felt as far away as Wisconsin and Bermuda.”

An earthquake in South Carolina?

Yes, a natural disaster of one kind or another can happen anywhere, and it could be the reason you are having trouble finding an ancestor or family that lives in one place for a long time and then suddenly vanishes.

Some domestic and international natural disasters are well known to genealogists and the general public. Among them are the Irish famine of the 1840s, which sent millions of people to America.

The “Dust Bowl” weather disaster of the 1930s sent families fleeing the American Midwest, many of them to the West Coast. The energy crisis of the 1970s coupled with extraordinarily bad winters spurred some Northeast and Midwest families to move to warmer climates.

The Thirty Years War of the early 1500s ravaged Central Europe as much as any natural disaster and left millions dead of famine, with many others forced to migrate.

In our own time, floods, tornadoes, wildfires, and hurricanes can routinely destroy homes and send victims to other places to live. Look at how our own Northeast Pennsylvania was reshaped by the Tropical Storm Agnes disaster of 1972.

This phenomenon is another reason why a genealogist has to be aware of history while researching family of a specific time period and place. Most disasters of the past do not live on in our personal memories, and so the history books can sometimes be our best friends.

Holiday Events: This is the time of year when history-oriented organizations all through our area offer programs themed to the upcoming holiday season. If you attend, learn what these groups do and consider joining, even if they are not strictly genealogy oriented.

You will meet people knowledgeable about our area’s past and find the opportunity to help with areas like research and documentation, both functions vital to genealogists.

Who knows? You might even find an ancestor.

Looking ahead: The first few months of year 2027 will offer two huge events of interest to genealogists. Don’t miss them.

The first, spread over January and slightly beyond is Anthracite Heritage Month, dedicated to programs relating to Northeast Pennsylvania’s history of anthracite coal mining. There will be talks by experts, site visits and programs of all kinds, spread all through the anthracite region.

Watch your Times Leader for specifics as January draws near.

The other is RootsTech, on March 4-7, 2027, the annual genealogy conference in Salt Lake City that broadcasts most of its programs online for free. Search RootsTech 2027 for listing (still being added to) of online talks on many subjects, including methodology, DNA and a broad range of national and international ethnicities.

Records dispute: A European man’s attempt to have his baptismal record deleted has brought about an unusual church-state controversy. The unnamed man who wanted his baptism record removed went to court when the Catholic Diocese of Ghent (Belgium) said that would be impossible.

While the court sided with him, church authorities said that all they can do is insert a notification that he has left the church, but the record will stay.

The case remains at that point, the most recent news stories say.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.