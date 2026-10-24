<p>Front: Isabella DeGraffendreid, Wilkes-Barre Area. Second row: Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, Carbondale Area. Third row: Grace Anzulewicz, Lakeland; Autumn Shafer, Wallenpaupack; and Sophia Applegate, North Pocono. Fourth row: Selena McKitish and Claire Martin, Carbondale Area; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne; Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen, director of Lynnette’s Twirlerettes; Aria Chludzinski, Old Forge; and Alexis Hoffman and Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Front: Isabella DeGraffendreid, Wilkes-Barre Area. Second row: Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, Carbondale Area. Third row: Grace Anzulewicz, Lakeland; Autumn Shafer, Wallenpaupack; and Sophia Applegate, North Pocono. Fourth row: Selena McKitish and Claire Martin, Carbondale Area; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne; Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen, director of Lynnette’s Twirlerettes; Aria Chludzinski, Old Forge; and Alexis Hoffman and Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area.

Submitted Photo

Lynnette’s Twirlerettes can be seen on football fields in eight school districts across three counties in Northeast Pennsylvania, and some of the twirlers Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen has trained are now head coaches or assistant coaches of their respective band fronts.

Her twirlers include Isabella DeGraffeinreid, Miss Alpha for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack; Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, featured twirlers for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Grace Anzulewicz, a twirler for the Lakeland Chiefs; Autumn Shafer, featured twirler for the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns; and Sophia Applegate, a twirler for the North Pocono Trojans.

Also among them are Carbondale Area Chargers twirlers Claire Martin and Alexis Hoffman; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne Wildcats color guard captain; Ava Chludzinski, Old Forge Blue Devils twirling captain; and Felicity Clark, a North Pocono Trojans twirler.

Coaches include Selena McKitish, head coach for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area Chargers assistant coach; Tina McDonald, Carbondale Area Chargers volunteer coach; and Courtney Comonie-Fino, Mid Valley Spartans band front head coach.

For more information, see lynnettestwirleretes.com.

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