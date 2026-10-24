Lynnette’s Twirlerettes can be seen on football fields in eight school districts across three counties in Northeast Pennsylvania, and some of the twirlers Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen has trained are now head coaches or assistant coaches of their respective band fronts.
Her twirlers include Isabella DeGraffeinreid, Miss Alpha for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack; Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, featured twirlers for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Grace Anzulewicz, a twirler for the Lakeland Chiefs; Autumn Shafer, featured twirler for the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns; and Sophia Applegate, a twirler for the North Pocono Trojans.
Also among them are Carbondale Area Chargers twirlers Claire Martin and Alexis Hoffman; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne Wildcats color guard captain; Ava Chludzinski, Old Forge Blue Devils twirling captain; and Felicity Clark, a North Pocono Trojans twirler.
Coaches include Selena McKitish, head coach for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area Chargers assistant coach; Tina McDonald, Carbondale Area Chargers volunteer coach; and Courtney Comonie-Fino, Mid Valley Spartans band front head coach.
For more information, see lynnettestwirleretes.com.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.