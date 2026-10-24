Front: Isabella DeGraffendreid, Wilkes-Barre Area. Second row: Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, Carbondale Area. Third row: Grace Anzulewicz, Lakeland; Autumn Shafer, Wallenpaupack; and Sophia Applegate, North Pocono. Fourth row: Selena McKitish and Claire Martin, Carbondale Area; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne; Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen, director of Lynnette’s Twirlerettes; Aria Chludzinski, Old Forge; and Alexis Hoffman and Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area.

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Lynnette’s Twirlerettes can be seen on football fields in eight school districts across three counties in Northeast Pennsylvania, and some of the twirlers Lynette Lepre-Van Deusen has trained are now head coaches or assistant coaches of their respective band fronts.

Her twirlers include Isabella DeGraffeinreid, Miss Alpha for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack; Martina McDonald and Lily Thornton, featured twirlers for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Grace Anzulewicz, a twirler for the Lakeland Chiefs; Autumn Shafer, featured twirler for the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns; and Sophia Applegate, a twirler for the North Pocono Trojans.

Also among them are Carbondale Area Chargers twirlers Claire Martin and Alexis Hoffman; Emma DeNunzio, Western Wayne Wildcats color guard captain; Ava Chludzinski, Old Forge Blue Devils twirling captain; and Felicity Clark, a North Pocono Trojans twirler.

Coaches include Selena McKitish, head coach for the Carbondale Area Chargers; Savannah Rosar, Carbondale Area Chargers assistant coach; Tina McDonald, Carbondale Area Chargers volunteer coach; and Courtney Comonie-Fino, Mid Valley Spartans band front head coach.

For more information, see lynnettestwirleretes.com.