Fourth- and fifth-grade students from Jenny Lynn Prep visit Gettysburg National Military Park. Front row, from left: Keegan Berry, Xavier Acri, Lyla Bonn, Jason Hardiman, Joseph Finney, Amy Colon, Hannah Vest, Gracianna Mercer, Catarina Saltalamacchia, Alaina Hudson and Declan Trevaskis. Back row, from left: teacher Justine Soprano, Jack Yelen, Sam Ferraro, Abigail Acri, Atarah Parris-King, teacher Kristina Pedersen, Nashly Hernandez, Walter Proctor, Jennifer Moses, Javion Cain, Madalee Feigenblatt, Samantha Zhou and teacher Lauren Devens.

Jenny Lynn Prep middle school students pose near a statue of Abraham Lincoln. Front row, from left: Hudsyn Phillips, Leo Vega, Lukas Yurkin, Averie Ganoe, Sharli Keren, Alexandra Selenski, Avery Deuerlein, Olivia Saltalamacchia and Adalyn Moelling. Back row, from left: Carter Kaplan, Declan Laforney, Oren Keren, Olivia Selenski, Sophia Shovlin, Devonte Ford, John Supinski and Rhett Skinner.

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Students in grades four through eight from Jenny Lynn Prep School in Kingston recently visited Gettysburg National Military Park, thanks to the American Battlefield Trust’s History Field Trip Grant Program.

The trip provided students with a hands-on history learning opportunity, including a private tour of Pickett’s Charge led by a park ranger.

The American Battlefield Trust is the largest battlefield preservation organization in the country, having saved more than 60,000 acres of hallowed ground across 25 states. The Trust aims to provide a foundation of good citizenship for the teachers of tomorrow, by having them learn history today.

Every year the Trust receives applications from schools and, following a competitive process, awards grants for field trips to Civil War, War of 1812 and Revolutionary War sites. During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 12,000 students took part.

“Battlefields and other historic sites exemplify the power of place,” Trust President David Duncan said. “They are outdoor classrooms that will teach (young people) about our democratic republic.”

Jenny Lind Prep teachers said they were excited to see their students’ amazement at the Cyclorama exhibit and their awe during the battlefield tour.

For more info on the American Battlefield Trust, see www.battlefields.org.