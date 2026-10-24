Students in grades four through eight from Jenny Lynn Prep School in Kingston recently visited Gettysburg National Military Park, thanks to the American Battlefield Trust’s History Field Trip Grant Program.
The trip provided students with a hands-on history learning opportunity, including a private tour of Pickett’s Charge led by a park ranger.
The American Battlefield Trust is the largest battlefield preservation organization in the country, having saved more than 60,000 acres of hallowed ground across 25 states. The Trust aims to provide a foundation of good citizenship for the teachers of tomorrow, by having them learn history today.
Every year the Trust receives applications from schools and, following a competitive process, awards grants for field trips to Civil War, War of 1812 and Revolutionary War sites. During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 12,000 students took part.
“Battlefields and other historic sites exemplify the power of place,” Trust President David Duncan said. “They are outdoor classrooms that will teach (young people) about our democratic republic.”
Jenny Lind Prep teachers said they were excited to see their students’ amazement at the Cyclorama exhibit and their awe during the battlefield tour.
For more info on the American Battlefield Trust, see www.battlefields.org.
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