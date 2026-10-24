🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will host a free presentation, “Col. Zebulon Butler: His Accomplishments, Family & House,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

This event is sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and will be presented by Tony Brooks, director and curator of the Wilkes‑Barré Preservation Society.

Brooks will share the rich architectural and social history of the 1793 Zebulon Butler House, Wilkes-Barre’s oldest home, and explore the lives of the four generations of the Butler family who lived there from the Revolutionary War through the Civil War.

Anthony T.P. “Tony” Brooks has been a leading voice in historic preservation and local history for more than 20 years. As executive director of the Wilkes‑Barré Preservation Society, he spearheaded the restoration of the Butler House and, during his three terms on Wilkes‑Barre City Council, introduced the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance with unanimous support.

He remains deeply active in regional civic life, serving in leadership roles across arts, heritage, education, and community organizations. A former member of the 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Brooks also brings a personal connection to early local history through his Pettebone, Carey, and Bennett family roots, which trace back to the Susquehanna Company of Connecticut. His contributions to preservation and public education have earned him the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Founders Award for Patriotism.

Founded in 2003, the Wilkes‑Barré Preservation Society preserves and shares the architectural and social history of Wilkes‑Barre. Its work includes Victorian‑themed mansion tours, popular walking tours of River Street’s Historic District and Hollenback Cemetery, the public effort to save Irem Temple, and the ongoing restoration of the 1793 Zebulon Butler House.

Tickets to the presentation are available at the door or by calling 570-836-1022, ext. 3.