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The Luzerne Foundation is proud to announce the four nonprofit finalists selected for the 2026 Millennium Circle $25,000 Grant, celebrating the power of collective giving and the extraordinary work of local nonprofit organizations.

After thoughtfully reviewing more than 40 applications, the Millennium Circle Advisory Committee selected four organizations to present their proposed projects at the annual Millennium Circle Luncheon on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

This year’s finalists are:

• ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

• The Willow Foundation

• Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity

• Domestic Violence Service Center

Each organization plays a vital role in strengthening our community, providing essential services, addressing critical needs, and improving the lives of individuals and families throughout Luzerne County.

During the luncheon, a representative from each organization will present their proposed projects to Millennium Circle members, who will then cast their votes to determine the recipient of this year’s $25,000 grant.

The Millennium Circle is a giving circle established through The Luzerne Foundation that brings together community-minded individuals who believe in making a greater impact through collective philanthropy.

Membership is open to individuals who make a $2,000 charitable commitment, payable over five years. These contributions are pooled to support meaningful projects and initiatives benefiting Luzerne County. “The Millennium Circle allows every person in our community to be a philanthropist” said Luzerne Foundation President, David Pedri. “This giving circle allows the community to choose what area is most in need of support and this year they have chosen four great nonprofit organizations who are helping those in need every day” continued Pedri.

Each year, members have the opportunity to nominate eligible nonprofit organizations, learn about important community needs, and participate directly in selecting the annual grant recipient.Beyond financial support, the Millennium Circle connects individuals who share a passion for strengthening their community and making a lasting difference.

Current and prospective Millennium Circle members are warmly invited to attend the annual luncheon on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning promptly at noon. The luncheon is complimentary, and guests are encouraged to bring a friend interested in learning more about membership. Please RSVP by November 3 by calling 570-822-2065 or emailing Jessica@luzernefoundation.org.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™