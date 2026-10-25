Mike posed with Rich Perry at his book release party last week at The Cobbler in North Wilkes-Barre.

Rich spoke to a full house at The Cobbler in Wilkes-Barre during a party for the release of his new book, ‘Talk of the Town.’

Rick Simon, owner of The Cobbler in North Wilkes-Barre, was happy that friend Rich Perry hosted his book-release party at the speakeasy. Simon thanked Perry and the crowd for attending the event.

🔊 Listen to this

You know I love a good party.

I love it even more when it’s to celebrate a friend and the written word.

Big kudos to my bud, Rich Perry, on writing yet another amazing marketing and growth book titled, “Talk of the Town.”

It’s all about marketing a small business with clarity, confidence and connection.

Rich leads with those ideals every day, and I was so glad to support him at his book release party last Wednesday at The Cobbler speakeasy on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Rich and friend Michael Ruth published the book which drops advice like encouraging active listening, building relationships and living authentically.

I found many of the lessons to be applicable to all facets of life, not just business, but love the way Rich and Michael explore small-business building through each.

They’re right when they say marketing doesn’t have to feel overwhelming; it doesn’t have to require a big budget to be effective.

Just like in anything, if you show up as yourself and act honestly and fairly, usually you’ll succeed.

We are all responsible for writing our own stories and becoming our own people.

These same lessons are true in business. When business owners are honest, consistent and remember why they started, the business wins.

Even if you don’t have a business, you can learn something here.

Why did Rich choose The Cobbler for his release party?

He felt it was simply the best place in town and loves owner Rick Simon and bartender Rachael Stark, who is also a great friend and community leader.

People posed for pictures and congratulated Rich and his friends who helped on the book development.

Realtor Jesicca Skoloda and her team at EXP Realty sponsored the event with fun bookmarks.

These are events I love to attend locally: feel-good, positive and inspirational events that leave you wanting to do better.

I left thinking about continuing to live authentically and leading with a purpose no matter what I do.

I know it’s easier said than done, but it’s always worth a try.

Thanks to The Cobbler for opening the stellar space and to Rich for including so many amazing community members.

Go to richperry.com to learn more or get the book.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.