Fine Taste Fine Art event benefits Art League

Guests crowd the second floor gallery in the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre For the Arts on Thursday evening during the annual Fine Taste Fine Art fundraiser.

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Whether it was a savory meatball, a square of sweet baklava, a piece of “drunken pizza,” or a glass of fine wine, guests at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s recent Fine Taste Fine Art fundraiser were happy to recommend the food and drinks they’d just sampled.

“Oh, the shrimp cocktail and the filet! Wonderful!” Linda Joseph of Wilkes-Barre said, nodding her head toward the food station where Luzerne County Community College culinary students were preparing and handing out cold shrimp with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce, as well as small warm sandwiches featuring filet mignon.

“This is chocolate, all the way,” Diane Johnson of Dallas said happily as she nibbled a tiny cake assembled to her specifications at a cake bar staffed by The Cottage at Hillside. Here, guests were invited to choose among four flavors of cake, to be served with their choices of mousse, sauce and other toppings such as fruit.

“The vanilla is the most popular,” said Kim Klocko, owner of The Cottage at Hillside, as Nate Scheuermann expertly piped mousse onto another piece of vanilla cake.

Apple cider, carrot and devil’s food were the other three flavors of cake, and the mousse options were pistachio, butterscotch, chocolate and vanilla.

Ah, so many choices!

As the evening progressed, more than 200 guests visited stations that had been set up in the Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Live music was provided by a pianist on the first floor and by jazz artists on the second floor.