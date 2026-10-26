Halloween 2026 marks 100th anniversary of escape artist’s death

The ‘Houdini: Escaping Scranton’ exhibition explores the legacy of the famous magician and escape artist and taps into his enduring association with the supernatural themes of Halloween.

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In collaboration with Scranton’s Houdini Museum, the Everhart Museum will present “Houdini: Escaping Scranton,” on view through Nov. 29. The exhibition explores the life and legacy of world-famous magician and escape artist Harry Houdini, with a special focus on his connections to Scranton and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Marking the 100th anniversary of Houdini’s death on Halloween night in 1926, the exhibition, curated by Dorothy Dietrich of the Houdini Museum and Everhart Museum curator James Lansing, explores his legacy and taps into his enduring association with the holiday’s supernatural themes, despite his lifelong skepticism of claims of communication with the dead.

Visitors will discover Houdini’s early travels through Northeastern Pennsylvania with the Welsh Brothers Circus, including his legendary 1915 escape at Scranton’s Poli Theater, now the site of the Ritz Theater.

Rare artifacts, historical ephemera, photographs, and video footage showcase some of his most memorable performances.