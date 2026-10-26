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Although there have been some pretty chilly mornings, October has been relatively mild, giving us some sunny days and occasionally temperatures in the high sixties and low seventies.

As we move into November, we’ll begin to see even cooler temperatures and fewer hours of sunlight. This shift is important to note, because this time of year can literally get you down.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of mild to moderate depression that tends to follow a seasonal pattern. Symptoms tend to begin in late fall or early winter and can last through early spring.

Physicians and researchers aren’t sure what causes SAD, but many suspect it’s associated with lower exposure to sunlight. Longer hours indoors can also contribute to symptoms.

Symptoms of SAD are similar to signs of depression, only limited to specific times of year. Summers are typically symptom-free for people with seasonal depression.

Symptoms include:

· Persistent sadness, moodiness or irritability

· Low energy and lack of motivation to complete daily tasks

· Loss of interest in social activities once enjoyed

· Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

· Daytime fatigue, despite oversleeping

· Weight gain and cravings for comfort foods, particularly carbohydrates

Fortunately, healthy lifestyle habits and decisions can help you treat symptoms of SAD.

Spending more time outside of your home, despite the cold, can help alleviate your blues. Getting a walk in during lunch or scheduling time for a hike during your busy weekend will expose you to more natural sunlight.

If you can’t make time for outdoor activity, open your curtains and get as much sunlight into your house as possible.

Light therapy boxes can also provide some relief during fall and winter months. They use a fluorescent light bulb that mimics daylight.

Consider doing light therapy daily for 20 to 30 minutes within an hour of waking up. Position the light box so you can keep it near your face, but never look directly at the light. Done correctly, light therapy can help release mood-boosting chemicals in your brain and regulate your circadian rhythm to promote better sleep.

Exercise regularly, because elevating your heart rate is shown to reduce stress and improve mood by releasing endorphins. A brisk walk, bike ride or run can help you mitigate moodiness.

If you can exercise outside, you’ll get the added bonus of sunlight exposure. If you’re working out indoors, try to do so near a window that’s letting light in.

Rather than acting on those carb cravings, choose fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. A heart-healthy diet supports better mood and energy, and it can combat weight gain during winter months.

Getting good, consistent sleep is another key. When we have a regular sleep schedule, we get consistent sunlight exposure, which also benefits our circadian rhythm. If your schedule allows it, it’s beneficial to wake up with the sun every day.

Socializing also reduces symptoms of depression, anxiety, loneliness and isolation. Connection is important. Our bodies release endorphins during positive social contact.

And if your budget allows, get out of northeastern Pennsylvania for a week or so. Vacation somewhere south, where warmth and sun can elevate your state of mind. Even the anticipation for the vacation can be something that helps you get through winter weeks.

Nevertheless, if your mood becomes worrisome or if your thoughts get especially dark, get some help. Speaking to a trusted friend or member of your medical team is a great option.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.