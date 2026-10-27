St. John’s Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, recently celebrated the confirmation of the following individuals as adult members of St. John’s: Claire Victoria Wisnosky, Ian Grant Fernsler, Kieran Patrick Stanley Hamacher and Benjamin James Wisnosky, who are shown with the Rev. Megan Shaffer. Congratulations to our four confirmands and their faithful learning experience.
Staff Report
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