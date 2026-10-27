Seated, from left: Chris Baron, General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GWFC) treasurer and project co-chairman; Carol O’Malia, GWFC president; and Dana Charles Clark, GWFC project co-chairman. Standing: Beth Bradley-Gleim, GWFC vice president; Shannon Peduto, executive director of the Advocacy Center; and Judy Frank, GWFC secretary.

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Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) recently took part in an International Day of Service to help end domestic and sexual violence across the United States and internationally.

GFWC Northeastern Club chose to support the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that provides free, comprehensive support services to children and families affected by abuse, neglect and violent crime in Luzerne County. Club funds were donated to purchase items for their comfort room.