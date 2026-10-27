Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) recently took part in an International Day of Service to help end domestic and sexual violence across the United States and internationally.
GFWC Northeastern Club chose to support the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that provides free, comprehensive support services to children and families affected by abuse, neglect and violent crime in Luzerne County. Club funds were donated to purchase items for their comfort room.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.