🔊 Listen to this

Music legend Paul Anka is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Nov. 8, and veterans can attend the show with a discount, promoter Thom Greco announced.

“Let’s sell this out,” Greco said.

Several hundred tickets remain, and veterans can purchase them at discounted prices: $65 tickets for $45 plus fees, and $125 tickets for $100, plus fees.

To receive the offer, call the box office at 570-826-1100 or visit in person at 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.